SLR Consulting (SLR), a global leader in sustainability solutions, enters into an agreement to acquire Malk Partners (Malk).

Headquartered in New York City, Malk is a leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) Advisory firm specializing in sustainability management services to private market investors and their portfolio companies. Malk's expertise spans private equity, growth equity, venture capital, credit, real estate, and infrastructure asset classes.

Founded in 2009, Malk's mission is to help steer capital to more responsible investors and investment with innovative ESG solutions tailored for private market investor clients. Malk's reputational thought leadership runs throughout the investment cycle across firm and fund-level advisory, due diligence, portfolio company monitoring and value creation services. Today, Malk serves more than 200 private markets investment firms.

Bradley Andrews, SLR Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to be welcoming Malk to the SLR team. Malk adds complementary geographic exposure and client solutions that enable us to expand and differentiate our consulting and advisory market offering throughout the U.S. and Europe. With our shared commitment to supporting clients in mitigating investment risk and making the positive impact across economic, environmental and social sustainability pillars, we are confident Malk is a strong fit with SLR."

Andrew Malk, Founder and Chairman of Malk Partners, comments, "After 15 years of building a first of its kind responsible investing consultancy, joining forces with SLR allows us to take our services global and deepen our client engagements with a vast team of subject matter experts. It's an opportunity to accelerate our growth with access to many new investors and portfolio companies around the world. SLR has an outstanding culture and values, and we are excited for our teams to combine in Making Sustainability Happen."

Max Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Malk Partners, added, "We've listened to our clients about serving their investments globally and deepening core capabilities in climate solutions. Together, SLR and Malk create a differentiated ESG advisor to the private markets. We can't wait to harness the collective energy and shared cultures to serve our investor clients and portfolio companies to reduce risks and create value from ESG."

The transaction is expected to close in early October 2024. This further demonstrates the commitment SLR has to Making Sustainability Happen for its clients and broader community.

About SLR

SLR is a global leader in sustainability solutions, with a team of 3,500+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

With the purpose of 'Making Sustainability Happen', SLR's 'One Team' of environmental and business consultants, engineers and scientists partner with clients throughout their project life-cycle, from strategy and design, through compliance and operations, to end-of-life and remediation.

Working on diverse and challenging projects, SLR specialises in the built environment, finance, industry, infrastructure, mining minerals, and power renewables sectors. Operating across more than 45 technical disciplines, SLR staff help a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.

Find out more: www.slrconsulting.com

About Malk Partners

Malk Partners advises private market investors and their portfolio companies, guiding firms and management teams to protect and create value through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and impact investing. Founded in 2009, Malk Partners advises many of the world's leading alternatives managers investing across private equity, growth equity, venture capital and private credit by helping them define ESG goals, achieve ESG results, and guide their portfolio companies in driving value creation and mitigation.

Find out more: www.malk.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003565655/en/

Contacts:

Cecilia Law

Global Head of External Communications, SLR

claw@slrconsulting.com