Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2024 15:10 Uhr
Blue Mountain; Apprentice.io: Blue Mountain and Apprentice.io Announce Groundbreaking Integration of EAM and MES Technologies, Transforming Asset Performance Management for Life Sciences Manufacturing

Integration to share critical data between previously siloed EAM and MES systems

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the standard in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for life sciences manufacturers, and Apprentice.io, developers of the Tempo Manufacturing Cloud, the first AI-powered cloud platform built to accelerate batch-based manufacturing, are excited to announce the premier integration of their technologies, designed specifically for life sciences manufacturing. This first-of-its-kind collaboration represents a major advancement in asset performance management, revolutionizing how manufacturers can ensure that production equipment is calibrated and ready for use.

Connecting Technologies: The Art of the Possible This integration connects the two platforms seamlessly, giving production teams unparalleled visibility into equipment readiness. The new integration provides real-time insights into whether equipment is calibrated, has passed inspection, and is ready for operation. The technology partnership addresses the challenge of time-consuming coordination meetings and spreadsheet confusion. With this integration, Blue Mountain's RAM communicates via MQTT, sending data directly to Apprentice.io's Tempo, where users can instantly access the status of any asset.

The integration also introduces a new "Calibration Data" tab within Tempo, offering planners and schedulers immediate access to an asset's calibration status, ensuring that production runs efficiently and smoothly. The innovative collaboration between Blue Mountain and Apprentice.io accelerates the journey toward fully automated, asset performance management in life sciences manufacturing.

"This partnership represents the art of the possible in life sciences manufacturing," said David Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain. "Our integration not only provides confidence in the real-time status of equipment but also allows production teams to act with certainty. No more guesswork. When an asset is pulled, the team knows it's ready and in good standing."

"We are thrilled to bring this level of visibility and efficiency to our customers," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO and Co-founder of Apprentice.io. "By openly exchanging data between our technologies, we're not just optimizing workflows, but setting the stage for the future of predictive maintenance. This is just the beginning."

About Blue Mountain

Leading Life Sciences in asset management for 35 years, Blue Mountain has a unique position in the life sciences industry backed by a proven legacy. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Device, and Contract Manufacturing companies. From set-up to installation and from training to validation, our company helps life sciences manufacturing master GMP asset management by implementing our best-in-class software - enabling them to leverage the cloud, drive paperless processes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and based in the greater Philadelphia, PA region. For more information, please visit www.coolblue.com.

About Apprentice.io

Apprentice has the first AI-powered cloud platform built to accelerate batch-based manufacturing - the Tempo Manufacturing Cloud. Tempo provides seamless processing through every layer of your manufacturing ecosystem in one platform by combining historically distributed systems - Manufacturing Execution System

Media Contacts:

For Blue Mountain:
Jessica Brown
Head of Global Marketing
Blue Mountain
marketing@coolblue.com

For Apprentice.io:
Kristen Kucks
Director of Communications
Apprentice.io

Justin Forman
Director, Revenue Operations
Apprentice.io


