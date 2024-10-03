At VISION 2024, OMNIVISION will showcase three new BSI GS sensors that feature industry-leading shutter efficiency, high sensitivity and low-light performance, replacing FSI sensors for machine vision applications

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch display technology, today announced three new back-side illuminated (BSI) global shutter (GS) image sensors for machine vision applications including industrial automation, robotics, logistics barcode scanners and intelligent transportation systems (ITS). The new GS image sensors feature a 3.45-micron (µm) BSI pixel for high sensitivity, industry-leading shutter efficiency and excellent low-light performance. Their advanced performance in a smaller pixel enables them to replace larger 4.8 µm pixel front-side illuminated (FSI) sensors traditionally used in machine vision products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003758604/en/

New 3.45-micro BSI GS Sensors for Machine Vision Applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

"OMNIVISION is the leader in high-performance BSI GS sensors for the machine vision industry with a product portfolio that features 3.45 µm and 2.2 µm pixel solutions with resolutions ranging from 2- to 9-megapixel (MP)," said Kelly Yan, staff marketing manager, OMNIVISION. "Our patented technologies enable us to deliver higher image quality and better performance in a compact design to improve high-speed image capture, with higher SNR (Signal noise ratio) and improved accuracy."

New sensors feature industry-leading technology:

An advanced PureCel®Plus-S stacked-die architecture enables thinner modules with best-in-class light absorption, enhanced image quality from heightened sensitivity, and a large angular response that prevents color shading issues.

Nyxel® near-infrared (NIR) technology, which boosts quantum efficiency (QE) at 700-1050nm, enabling the capture of brighter images from farther away.

Small 3.45 µm pixels that achieve high shutter efficiency at 106dB.

20Ke- full-well capacity (FWC), enabling higher high dynamic range (HDR) with low noise level, resulting in clearer pictures.

On-chip dual conversion gain (DCG) HDR to extend dynamic range, reproducing motion artifact-free and low-noise images in challenging lighting conditions.

Three new sensors for machine vision applications:

The OG02C10/1B: 2MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/2.53-inch optical format (OF) that supports 300 frames per second (fps)

The OG03A10/1B: 3MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/1.8-inch OF that supports 150 fps

The OG05C10/1B: 5MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/1.45-inch OF that supports 120 fps

All of the new GS sensors fit the standard C-mount lens and provide support for both LVDS and MIPI interfaces. The 3.45 µm BSI GS sensor family also includes the OG09A10, a 9MP BSI GS sensor in a 1-inch OF. The 2.2 µm BSI GS sensor family includes the OG05B1B, a 5MP resolution sensor in a 1/2.53-inch OF, and the OG01H1B, a 1.5MP resolution GS sensor in a 1/4.51-inch OF.

The OG03A10/1B and OG05C10/1B sensors are available for sampling now and are already in mass production. The OG02C10/1B sensor will be available for sampling in Q1 2025 and in mass production in 2H 2025. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

Please visit OMNIVISION at VISION 2024, Hall 10, Booth 10G82, taking place October 8-10, 2024, at Messe Stuttgart, Germany.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, machine vision and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

Nyxel®, PureCel®Plus, DCG, OMNIVISION® and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003758604/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sandy Fewkes

Kiterocket

+1 408.529.9685

sfewkes@kiterocket.com

Company Contact:

DeAnn Liu

OMNIVISION

+1 408.916.2536

PR@ovt.com