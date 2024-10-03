Etia London, LOVERBOY BEAUTY, and Ruka were chosen among over 800 applicants representing the next generation of creative talent disrupting the beauty industry

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) ("ELC") is pleased to announce the winners for The Catalysts program. Created by ELC's New Incubation Ventures ("NIV") and launched with support from TikTok, the integrated, global initiative is aimed at spotlighting, uplifting, and empowering emerging storytellers with fresh visions for the beauty industry. The program underscores NIV's dedication to championing trailblazing spirits in beauty, accentuating the influence and impact of the beauty industry and its interconnectedness with wider cultural, social, and artistic landscapes.

On October 2, 2024, founders of the nine finalist companies including Baude NY, BEAME, LOVERBOY BEAUTY, Etia London, Forta, Gorgeous Nothings, Ruka, Sky High Farm Universe, and Zure Solaris presented to The Catalysts Jury at Le Meurice in Paris. Each finalist gave a seven-minute pitch outlining their concept, vision, and innovation. Judges then voted for their top two companies who would receive up to $250k in financial backing as well as mentorship and project assistance.

"The Catalysts program far surpassed our expectations. With over 800 applicants from around the world, the program highlighted the incredible creative talent driving the future of beauty," said Shana Randhava, Senior Vice President, New Incubation Ventures, The Estée Lauder Companies. "Our finalists each represented a unique perspective and opportunity. We congratulate Etia London, LOVERBOY BEAUTY, and Ruka, and look forward to supporting them as they continue to build their companies."

THE CATALYSTS 2024 WINNERS

Etia London

Lucy Edwards, Founder

The intentionally-accessible brand by model and advocate @lucyedwardsofficial aims to be the first beauty brand ever made for the 1.3 billion disabled people worldwide. In a true industry first, Edwards will use funding and mentorship from The Catalysts to make Etia London a reality.

LOVERBOY BEAUTY

Charles Jeffrey, Founder Creative Director

Thanks to funding from The Catalysts, LOVERBOY BEAUTY is set to redefine the makeup landscape with an expressive, liberated approach to beauty, inspired face paint, performance, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ruka

Tendai Moyo, CEO

With a goal of bringing back the joy in textured hair, Ruka will use The Catalysts funding to continue its mission of disrupting the hair extension industry.

"Being part of the judging for The Catalysts has further opened my eyes to the diverse range of people inspiring the cultural trends that power today's beauty industry," said Vanessa Craft, Global Head of Partnerships at TikTok."A new generation of beauty founder is at the heart of this shift, bringing authenticity and joy to customers, and offering unique and inclusive products.Etia London, LOVERBOY BEAUTY, and Ruka are the embodiment of this."

About New Incubation Ventures

New Incubation Ventures (NIV) is the strategic early-stage investment and incubation arm for The Estée Lauder Companies. NIV partners with forward-thinking founders and entrepreneurs to create, fund, and support the best-emerging beauty brands and new business models to shape the future of beauty and build an actionable pipeline of diversified brands and new engines of growth for the ELC portfolio.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

