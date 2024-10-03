AM Best will sponsor and participate at the African Insurance Organisation's (AIO) 28th annual Reinsurance Forum, to be held 12-15 October 2024 in Cairo, Egypt.

Graziano Brady, senior economist, Credit Rating Criteria Research and Analytics, AM Best, will lead a session titled, "The Global Picture: What Africa can Learn," which will look at the development of trade blocs around the world and their impact on the insurance sector, drawing lessons from the global experience for the African context. The session is scheduled for Tuesday, 15 October at 12:45 p.m. EEST.

Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development, Europe, Middle East and Africa, AM Best, along with Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development (Africa) and communications EMEA, will be in attendance and will be conducting scheduled bilateral meetings with industry stakeholders during the conference. To schedule a meeting with the AM Best delegation, please email charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

AM Best is a sponsor of the event, which is being held under the theme, "Harmonisation: Uniting the African (Re)Insurance Markets for a Sustainable Future." Topics during the programme examine the state of the global reinsurance industry, as well as developments in regulation and foreign trade. The AIO, established in 1972, is a non-governmental organisation recognised by many African governments. It was set up to help develop a healthy insurance industry and to foster insurance co-operation in Africa. For more information about the 2024 AIO Reinsurance Forum, which will be held at the InterContinental Citystars Hotel, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

