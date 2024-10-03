With a focus on long-term growth, Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) seeks investment opportunities across the breadth of the UK market. This includes a strong bias towards smaller and earlier-stage companies with significant potential to become tomorrow's leading British businesses. HOT's managers, James Henderson and Laura Foll, from Janus Henderson Investors, note that these smaller companies are under-owned, under-researched and lowly valued, and that their extended period of underperformance relative to larger peers should be seen as a pent-up opportunity. With interest rates on a downward path and the UK economy performing better than had been expected, mid- and small-cap company relative performance has begun to improve, and that of HOT as well.

