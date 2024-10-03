OIF, where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done, will participate in several upcoming global conferences Network X 2024, the 2024 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit and Ethernet Alliance's Technology Exploration Forum (TEF) 2024 reinforcing its leadership role in shaping the future of interoperability in the networking and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) industries.

OIF will also participate in an upcoming webinar with Heavy Reading and host its own Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) Tutorial Webinar.

OIF's ongoing work developing and promoting interoperability standards is critical to the industry, enabling seamless communication and performance across diverse platforms. At these upcoming events and webinars, OIF experts will speak and share key insights on coherent optics, reducing optical power consumption, CMIS, IP over DWDM and AI-driven networks.

"By providing updates on critical projects during global events and webinars, OIF is actively helping the industry adapt to emerging challenges," said Nathan Tracy, OIF President and TE Connectivity. "Through driving interoperability and advancing standards, OIF ensures the industry is prepared for tomorrow's data-intensive demands while demonstrating thought leadership on today's most pressing technology issues."

OIF experts will participate in the following events, sharing insights and updates on the latest advancements in interoperability:

NGON Network X 2024 Oct. 8-10, 2024 Paris, France

OIF will present an update on interoperable pluggable coherent optics, critical for the future of high-speed networks.

"Pluggable Coherent Optics The New Frontier, An OIF Update" Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 2:30 pm 2:50 pm CEST Presenter: Dave Brown, OIF Director of Communications and Nokia



OIF CMIS Tutorial Webinar Series Oct. 9, 2024 Webinar

OIF will host the fifth webinar in a series of free tutorial webinars, open to the public, that are designed to provide engineers, developers and industry professionals with a comprehensive understanding of CMIS.

"Network Path State Machine" Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024 9 am 10:30 am PDT Presenter: Eric Maniloff, Ciena



2024 OCP Global Summit Oct. 15-17, 2024 San Jose, California

OIF will provide a crucial update on standards and how new guidelines are reducing optical power consumption in networking.

"Standards Update: Reducing Optical Power Consumption" Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 8:40 am 9:00 am PST Presenter: Nathan Tracy, OIF President and TE Connectivity



Light Reading Webinar Oct. 22, 2024 Webinar

Working with partners including OIF, Heavy Reading has launched an Industry Initiative project aimed at making the case for IP over DWDM adoption, particularly among CSPs. In this special webinar, Heavy Reading and project partners dive into the details of IP over DWDM architectures, including opportunities, challenges, use cases and enabling hardware and software technologies.

"Making IP over DWDM a Reality" Tuesday, Oct. 22 11:00 am 12:00 pm EDT Presenter: Ian Alderdice, OIF Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Working Group Management Co-Vice Chair and Ciena



TEF 2024: Ethernet in the Age of AI Oct. 22-23, 2024 Santa Clara, California

OIF will play a significant role in several sessions at EA's TEF 2024, addressing the intersection of Ethernet, AI and next-gen interconnect technology.

TEF 2024 Day 1 Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

"The State of Today's Industry SDOs and MSAs" Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 10:00 am PST Presenter: Nathan Tracy, OIF President and TE Connectivity Topic: OIF Addresses The Paths To Next Generation AI

"The Future of Ethernet, Networks and AI" Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 1:00 pm PST Presenter: Jeff Hutchins, OIF Board Member and OIF PLL Working Group EEI Vice-Chair and Ranovus Topic: Considerations for Next Generation AI Compute Interconnect

"Exploration of AI Interconnect" Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 3:55 pm PST Presenter: Cathy Liu, OIF Vice President and Broadcom Topic: Performance Analysis at 400+Gbps Over Next-Generation VSR Channels



TEF 2024 Day 2 Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

"The Future of Electrical Signaling" Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 9:50 am PST Presenter: Mike Li, OIF Board Member and Intel Topic: Electrical I/O at 448 Gbps

"Industry SDOs and MSAs Going Forward" Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 4:20 pm PST Presenter: Nathan Tracy, OIF President and TE Connectivity



For further details on OIF speaking engagements and webinars, please visit: https://www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/speaking-engagements-and-supported-events/.

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done. With more than 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 150+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry's ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF on LinkedIn, on X at @OIForum and at https://www.oiforum.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003279231/en/

Contacts:

Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson Associates for OIF

leah@wilkinson.associates

703-907-0010