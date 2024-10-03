SK tes Unveils Carbon Loop Report: Leading Sustainability Reporting for IT Asset Recovery and Recycling Services

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / SK tes, a global leader in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), e-waste recycling, and battery recycling, today announced the release of its highly anticipated Carbon Loop Report. This pioneering sustainability reporting tool available to SK tes clients sets a new benchmark in environmental accountability, offering unparalleled insights into the carbon savings and emissions associated with the recovery and repurposing of technology assets.

The Carbon Loop Report is designed to help Global 2000 companies, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), energy and utility companies and hyperscale data center operators report verified carbon savings and real environmental impact. The report provides detailed, verified information about the emissions consumed during the ITAD process and the emissions avoided through recycling and reuse, as well as additional information including energy and renewable energy use, hazardous waste material treatment and transport emissions and distances, ensuring that every step of the process is transparent and accountable.

The Carbon Loop Report and associated methodology have been externally validated and verified by a leading sustainability authority, giving you the confidence that our reports are credible and comply with international ISO standards on lifecycle assessment, meaning that they can be used in corporate sustainability reporting.

"With the Carbon Loop Report, we believe that we are providing our clients with the most accurate and comprehensive sustainability metrics in the industry," said Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer of SK tes. "Our proprietary calculator meets the stringent standards required for corporate sustainability reporting such as the GHG protocol and offers personalized, asset-specific insights that enable informed decision-making. These are numbers our clients can confidently use in their own internal and external reporting."

The Carbon Loop Report's features include:

Higher Levels of Assurance : Offering the highest levels of assurance, our Carbon Loop calculator is validated and verified by a third-party testing, inspection and certification provider. It meets the rigorous standards for accounting for GHG emissions and corporate responsibility reporting, ensuring your sustainability metrics are both reliable and credible.

Verifiable to External Assurance Standards: Disclosures are both credible and verifiable to external assurance which are required in CSRD and ISSB rules. The Carbon Loop calculator follows ISO lifecycle assessment standards, the GHG protocol and published methodologies for calculating avoided emissions (Scope 4).

Certified Sustainable Outcomes : Comprehensive, transparent, and auditable reporting helps clients meet evolving sustainability reporting requirements with confidence. The reporting enables disclosure of Scope 3 categories of emissions including waste, transport and processing of IT assets.

Third-Party Validations and Current Data : Utilizing regularly updated site-specific data and backed by third-party validations, our calculations provide the most precise sustainability metrics available. Aligned with ISO lifecycle analysis standards (ISO 14040, 14044, 14064) and the WRI/WBCSD GHG protocol.

Broad Asset Coverage: Covering over 50 types of IT assets, our calculator offers personalized data tailored to your unique needs, surpassing narrower scope and approximations of emissions from processing and savings made by other available reporting tools.

Personalized Reporting: Utilizes site-specific emissions data rather than industry estimates and comprehensively reports data relating to ITAD activities beyond GHG emissions, including energy use, recycling rates and disposition channels.

"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a top priority for businesses committed to combating climate change," added Alvin Piadasa, Director of Sustainability SK tes. "By extending the lifecycle of IT assets through reuse and recycling, our circular ITAD programs help delay or reduce the production of new devices, thus lowering overall emissions and contributing to client carbon neutrality goals. Our Carbon Loop calculator is a game-changer, offering a holistic view of environmental impact and enabling companies to align their ITAD practices with global sustainability and climate neutrality goals."

By managing the lifecycle of IT assets responsibly, SK tes empowers you to lower your carbon footprint, comply with regulatory mandates like the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the ISSB's climate-related disclosures, and contribute to a more sustainable tomorrow.

As the climate crisis intensifies, achieving a sustainable, circular economy is not just a goal but a necessity. Over 1,000 major companies, including industry giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Unilever, have made public commitments to net-zero targets. SK tes is dedicated to driving innovation, sustainability, and security in the technology lifecycle, ensuring that your ITAD processes are not only secure but also contributing to a more sustainable future.

By choosing SK tes as your trusted partner, you can navigate this transformative shift toward sustainable operations with confidence and expertise. Together, we can lead the way in reducing carbon emissions and fostering a technology circularity and a more sustainable future.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

