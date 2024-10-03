Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") is excited to announce analytical results from fluid samples recently collected from the Company's Lithium Creek Project (the "Project"), located in Churchill County, Nevada. The Project consists of 10 incontiguous blocks of placer claims covering approximately 4,720 acres and adjacent lands within the aerially extensive Fernley and Carson Sinks. These sinks have large expansive playas and lay within large hydrographic basins with a combined area of approximately 1.4 million-acres. The fluid samples were collected from Lithium Creek, a historic well, and shallow hand-dug auger holes that were excavated 1-2 meters below ground surface using hand tools throughout the Project area. The analytical results of the fluid samples show lithium values ranging from 393 milligrams per liter (mg/L) to 4.65 mg/L, with more than half (55%) of the samples higher than 50 mg/L.

The fluid samples were collected from playas where the shallow groundwater could be accessed using hand tools. The sample locations were separated by sufficient distances to examine the potential for the lateral distribution of lithium enriched brines. Fluid samples were collected from 20 shallow hand augured test holes, one (1) historic well remnant of the old salt works operation, and one (1) sample of surface water was collected from Lithium Creek. Two (2) duplicate samples and one (1) field blank sample were collected for Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) purposes in accordance with the sampling and analytical plan for the Project. Table 1 below provides a tabulation of the analytical results for the samples collected.

Table 1: Lithium Creek Project Shallow Groundwater Analytical Results

Sample ID Lithium

(mg/L) Boron

(mg/L) Potassium

(mg/L) TDS*

(ppm) Claim

Block Sample

Type Comments LiCk-8-082024 393 774 17,900 175,290 ESW-BOR Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-29-082124 310 222 7,240 167,995 ESW-BOR Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-9-082124 163 178 6220 158,096 ESW-BOR Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-12-082124 112 111 6,640 123,770 ESW-BOR Brine Shallow Test Hole DSW-25-082324 104 283 11,200 156,386 CS Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-6-082124 85.4 186 3,550 118,223 ESW-BOR Brine Shallow Test Hole Parker-1-082024 64.2 108 3,250 80,258 ESW-BOR Brine Historic Well DSW-15-082324 61.9 155 5,260 146,561 DSW Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-1-082324 61.7 61.4 3,850 123,835 ESW-S Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-11-082124 58.2 268 2,660 91,075 ESW-BOR Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-10-082324 58.1 16.1 3,100 133,268 ESW-BOR Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-13-082124 52.7 74.1 2,850 97,160 ESW-BOR Brine Shallow Test Hole DSW-14-082324 40.5 109 4,560 134,104 DSW Brine Shallow Test Hole DSW-18-082324 37.7 58.3 4,730 126,248 CS Brine Shallow Test Hole LiCk-4X-082324 26.2 29.3 2,270 92,127 ESW-S Brine Duplicate of LiCk-4 LiCk-4-082324 23.8 30.4 2,220 92,127 ESW-S Brine Shallow Test Hole DSW-20-082324 23 87.7 2,720 86,345 DSW Brine Shallow Test Hole DSW-19-082324 22.8 55 3,340 105,192 CS Brine Shallow Test Hole DSW-23-082324 20.4 79.5 2,280 74,863 CS Brine Shallow Test Hole DSW-22X-082324 13.3 128 2,910 143,971 DSW Brine Duplicate of DSW-22 DSW-22-082324 12.8 127 2,870 143,971 DSW Brine Shallow Test Hole DSW-28-082324 6.93 49.6 782 22,448 CS Brackish Water Shallow Test Hole DSW-26-082324 6.92 58.9 675 24,151 CS Brackish Water Shallow Test Hole LC1-082024 4.65 6.77 445 31,290 ESW-BOR Brackish Water Li Creek (Surface Water) DSW-30-082324 <0.40 <2.0 <20 - -- Fresh Water Blank Sample Notes: Analytical results are reported in milligrams per liter (mg/L). The results have been tabulated in order from highest to lowest lithium concentration. * TDS - Total Dissolved Solids: measured in the field using a calibrated multiparameter sonde

Lithium was detected in all samples. Duplicate and field blank samples were submitted to evaluate the quality control standards for the Project in addition to the Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WET Lab) QC Report for the samples analyzed. Analytical results for over half of the fluid samples indicate lithium concentrations at the Project exceed 50 mg/L, providing further indications that lithium bearing brine deposits exist within the Project area. For samples with lithium concentrations over 100 mg/L, the Company will recollect and analyze confirmatory samples for validation.

A cut-off grade of approximately 50 mg/L has been adopted for several lithium brine projects in North America, as noted in publicly-filed technical reports filed for Albemarle's Silver Peak Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada[1] and Lithium Bank Resources Corp.'s Park Place Lithium-brine property in west-central Alberta, Canada[2]. Cut-off grades are, however, unique to the specific project and a cut-off grade has not been determined for the Lithium Creek Project.

Laboratory analytical results and measurements of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) collected in the field indicate most of the shallow groundwater encountered in the playa sediments at the Project are classifiable as lithium-brines. These data provide compelling evidence of the potential for regional large scale lithium enriched brine aquifers or reservoirs to exist at the Project.

A total of 25 fluid samples were submitted to WET Lab in Sparks, Nevada under Chain of Custody in accordance with the sampling and analytical plan for the Project. WET Lab is an independent and certified laboratory in the state of Nevada. The data and information contained in the WET Lab analytical report were generated using specified or selected methods contained in their references, such as Standard Methods for the Examination of Water and Wastewater, online edition; Methods for Determination of Organic Compounds in Drinking Water, EPA-600/4-79-020; and Test Methods for Evaluation of Solid Waste, Physical/Chemical Methods (SW846) Third Edition. Total metals including lithium, boron, potassium and sodium were analyzed using EPA Method 200.7. EPA Method 200.7 was approved for use as axial view of ICP-OES and is the required EPA method for compliance monitoring by ICP-OES. ICP-OES is preferred for analysis of samples with high total dissolved solids (TDS) or suspended solids.

This news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and the scientific and technical information herein was reviewed and approved by Geoffrey Baldwin, PG., SME-RM., who is a consulting geologist for Apex and who acts as Apex's Qualified Person.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex has an option to acquire the Lithium Creek Property located in Churchill County, Nevada, USA and is currently conducting lithium brine exploration on the Project with a view to identifying and defining drill targets with high potential to penetrate lithium brine bearing aquifers.

[1] SEC Technical Report Summary - Pre-Feasibility Study - Silver Peak Lithium Operation- Nevada, USA dated February 14, 2023.

[2] Lithium Bank Resources Corp. Park Place NI 43-101 Technical Report with an effective date of June 24, 2024.

