Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 15:42 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Promobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Expands Device Management Platform with ChromeOS Management Support

PUNE, India, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion- its leading unified endpoint management solution (UEM)- has launched support for ChromeOS device management. This addition reinforces Scalefusion's commitment to offering a versatile multi-OS management platform that caters to the diverse needs of modern businesses.

Scalefusion Logo

With the integration of ChromeOS, Scalefusion enables IT administrators to streamline the management of ChromeOS devices alongside Windows, macOS, Android, and Linux, simplifying the complexities of multi-OS environments.

ChromeOS has seen significant adoption across industries, from education to enterprise, thanks to its balance of affordability, speed, and security. Recognizing this growing trend, Scalefusion's new ChromeOS device management provides organizations with the ability to provision, secure, and monitor ChromeOS devices seamlessly through the same intuitive platform used for their existing device ecosystems.

Scalefusion's ChromeOS management empowers businesses to streamline device management by integrating ChromeOS into their existing device strategy. With Scalefusion's unified platform, IT administrators can boost productivity by providing a consistent, unified experience for users across all platforms. Whether organizations are deploying Chromebooks in educational settings or managing ChromeOS devices for remote workforces, Scalefusion makes it simple to provision, secure, and monitor these devices-all from a single dashboard. With the addition of ChromeFlex, businesses can repurpose existing PCs and Macs by converting them to ChromeOS devices, further extending the life of their hardware while maintaining seamless management through Scalefusion's unified platform.

Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion, highlighted the importance of this new addition: "With the rise of ChromeOS in diverse sectors, we saw a clear opportunity to enhance the Scalefusion platform. By adding ChromeOS support, we are delivering on our promise to simplify device management for our customers, regardless of which operating systems they choose to deploy."

Scalefusion's integration aims to provide organizations with a straightforward approach to managing their multi-OS device ecosystems. Request a free trial of this release by setting up a demo of Scalefusion for ChromeOS here.

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/4949370/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-expands-device-management-platform-with-chromeos-management-support-302266877.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.