U.S. Bank: Kansas City Father Invests in His Family's Future Through Homeownership

Through the American Dream home loan, Elijah Rush purchased his home in 2022

Inside his home in Kansas City, Elijah Rush thinks a lot about the future he wants for his wife, two children and baby on the way. In fact, the home he purchased in 2023 represents one of the biggest steps forward in building wealth and providing his loved ones with a place to call home, he said.

"When I think about building wealth, it's about my children and thinking about their future," said Rush, who started thinking about his financial journey at age 16. "I remember starting to think about my future, how I was going to live my life and, if I had children, how would they live and would they be okay? I thought a lot about what I went through in my adolescence with my parents who are long-time renters, and I wanted something more."

Wealth building, particularly the benefits of homeownership, was something Rush was particularly focused on, but he needed help getting started. So, one day in 2022, he walked into his neighborhood U.S. Bank branch and met Marla Dickinson, a mortgage loan originator who said she finds particular joy in helping first-time homebuyers on their journey to buying a home.

"When I first met him, I thought Elijah was looking to break barriers, that he was eager for knowledge and looking for a person who's going to help guide him," Dickinson said. "Everyone starts their homebuying journey at a different place - and Elijah had so many questions about the process I was happy to answer."

Dickinson and Rush worked together for more than a year to help him become mortgage-ready. Through this process, they worked on building credit, putting a savings plan in place and more.

After finding a home he wanted to make an offer on, and as part of this, Rush attended a homebuyer education class hosted by Dickinson. After that session, Rush came back to the branch and asked if he could ask the seller of a home to cover closing costs. Dickinson said yes, and Rush negotiated the cost to be covered so he could buy the house that is now his.

"That moment stands out to me," Dickinson said. "Even today, I talk about him with prospective homebuyers to say that if you are intentional and you are putting your all into learning about the resources out there, anything is possible."

Rush qualified for and used the U.S. Bank American Dream home loan, created to help buyers overcome the thresholds to homeownership. The American Dream mortgage is available to qualified buyers in 26 states, providing downpayment assistance, the option to put as little as 3% down, additional assistance funds that can be used toward closing costs or required repairs, and mortgage insurance paid for by U.S. Bank.

Looking back on this process and reflecting on where he is today, Rush said "there's less stress and more understanding about finances. I know how to maneuver with money, comprehend what is going on and look toward the future."

As for what the future holds, Rush is building a fruit and vegetable garden at his home to help feed his family, he said, and has dreams of being a farmer to provide for his loved ones and community.

"Owning a home is investing in me and my family, and for people who are just starting the homebuying process - it's okay for it take time to be in a place to buy," Rush said. "Now I know my money is going toward investing in a home to pass on to my kids and build generational wealth for them."

For more about Rush's story, watch the video above.

Elijah Rush in his home in Kansas City.

