Lean Coach Achieves Prestigious Accreditation From the Council of Six Sigma Certification, Expands Consulting and Training Services

REDLANDS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Lean Coach®, a leader in operational excellence and Lean Six Sigma training and consulting, is proud to announce that its Lean Six Sigma certification programs have been accredited by The Council for Six Sigma Certification (CSSC). This prestigious recognition highlights Lean Coach®'s commitment to providing world-class Lean Six Sigma training and Lean consulting services, ensuring organizations achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Lean Coach





Lean Coach®: Revolutionizing Operational Excellence

Lean Coach® specializes in helping businesses reduce costs, optimize processes, and establish themselves as the standard of excellence in their industries. The company's comprehensive approach integrates advanced analytics, customized training, and strategic consulting to deliver measurable, long-term results. With a newly accredited certification program, Lean Coach® is further empowering professionals and organizations to drive success.

Lean Six Sigma Certification Programs: Now Accredited by The Council for Six Sigma Certification

Lean Coach®'s Lean Six Sigma programs, which are meticulously designed by a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, now proudly hold the esteemed accreditation from The Council for Six Sigma Certification (CSSC):

LSS Yellow Belt: Foundational principles of Lean Six Sigma.

LSS Green Belt: Intermediate techniques for operational improvement.

LSS Black Belt: Advanced application of Lean Six Sigma methodologies for strategic leadership.

Engagement Driven Leadership: Leadership skills specifically crafted for driving Lean initiatives and employee engagement.

This accreditation is recognized in over 165 countries and is a prestigious mark of quality not just in Lean Six Sigma training but also from a Lean Six Sigma consulting perspective. It distinguishes Lean Coach® as one of the leading Lean consulting companies, ensuring its programs and initiatives meet the highest global standards of excellence.

By earning this accreditation, Lean Coach® guarantees that businesses and professionals can trust the quality and integrity of its Lean Six Sigma training programs, positioning them to achieve superior operational results through proven methodologies.

Tailored Consulting Services: Driving Transformation Across Industries

In addition to its training programs, Lean Coach® offers a full suite of Lean Six Sigma consulting services that help organizations unlock their potential. The company's experts bring years of experience and data-driven insights to each engagement, consistently delivering over 30% productivity increases within the first 90 days. Lean Coach®'s consulting services include:

Lean Assessments: Comprehensive reviews to identify critical areas for improvement.

90-Day Lean Transformation: A focused approach for rapid operational enhancement.

Lean Manufacturing Consulting: Customized strategies to optimize manufacturing processes and reduce waste.

Kaizen Events: Intensive sessions to solve complex problems and instill continuous improvement.

Lean Supply Chain Optimization: Streamlining supply chains to increase throughput and reduce lead times.

Interim Leadership and Project Management: Expertise When You Need It Most

Lean Coach® also provides interim leadership and project management services to guide businesses through rapid growth or transition periods. Whether it's an interim COO or leading new facility build-outs, the Lean Coach® team ensures seamless operations and strategic direction during critical phases.

What Clients Are Saying

Clients consistently praise Lean Coach® for its transformative impact. Here's what some have shared:

"Robert and Lean Coach® connected with everyone on our team, providing hands-on training and helping us implement real projects. I'd recommend them without hesitation."

- Aaron D.

"Thanks to Robert's training, I've helped my company achieve $2.9 million in validated annual savings. It's propelled my career and given me the tools to tackle waste."

- Jordan P.

"Robert's Lean Six Sigma training changed the trajectory of my career. I completed a successful Kaizen and achieved significant savings for our company, which led me to a leadership role in my organization."

- Erica M.

A New Era in Lean Six Sigma Training

As businesses strive for efficiency in today's competitive landscape, the right tools and training are essential. With its newly accredited Lean Six Sigma certification programs and tailored consulting services, Lean Coach® is committed to helping organizations achieve sustainable excellence.

For more information about Lean Coach®'s consulting services, certification programs, and how its expert team can help businesses thrive, visit www.LeanCoach.com.

About Lean Coach®

Lean Coach® is an online augmented intelligence platform and consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes adopt and excel with Lean Six Sigma and Scrum strategies. Founded by Robert Valentino, MBA, MBB, Lean Coach® offers expert-level tools based on real-time analytics and custom objectives, providing transformative systems that take the guesswork out of implementing Lean principles.

Contact Information

Robert Valentino

Founder

info@leancoach.com

(888) 478-1844

SOURCE: Lean Coach

View the original press release on newswire.com.