EticaAG: Etica Eliminates BESS Fire Risk With New Immersion Cooling Technology

Breakthrough Solution Prevents Propagation from Thermal Runaway, Setting New Safety Standard in Energy Storage

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Etica Battery, Inc., a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, today announces the widespread commercial success of its Immersion Cooling Technology for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Patented and commercially deployed since Q4 2023, this groundbreaking technology has been proven to effectively eliminate the risk of thermal runaway in lithium batteries.

Etica Battery Inc.

Etica Eliminates BESS Fire Risk with New Immersion Cooling Technology

Proven Commercial Deployment, Not Just an R&D Concept

Unlike many announcements in the energy storage sector, Etica's Immersion Cooling Technology is not an experimental concept. Its effectiveness and scalability have been demonstrated in real-world environments across industrial, utility, and residential markets. These deployments showcase the technology's ability to ensure safety and reliability in large-scale and small-energy storage systems.

Revolutionizing Energy Storage Safety with Immersion Cooling

Etica's Immersion Cooling Technology sets a new standard for BESS fire prevention, offering continuous, reliable safety even under high-stress conditions. Unlike traditional air or liquid-cooling systems, this technology ensures active thermal management, keeping battery cells at optimal operating temperatures.

Key Benefits:

Unmatched Safety: Immersion cooling provides continuous heat absorption, mitigating thermal runaway and eliminating fire risks.

Reliable Performance: Maintains optimal temperatures even during high-stress conditions or system failures.

Fail-Safe Design: In the event of a single cell failure, the system isolates the affected cell, stopping any propagation.

How It Works

At the heart of this innovation lies Etica's proprietary battery module. Each module contains a nonflammable, noncorrosive, and nontoxic dielectric oil that effectively absorbs heat and prevents propagation to adjacent cells. This sophisticated system continuously monitors battery temperature and adjusts cooling in real-time, much like an advanced version of a car's radiator.

Even in a total system failure condition, extensive test data demonstrates that the dielectric oil compound within each battery module absorbs runaway cell heat to prevent further propagation, ensuring unparalleled safety.

Meeting Growing Market Demand with Automated Production

To address the increasing global demand for safe energy storage solutions, Etica has established ISO 9001-certified automated production lines. This ensures consistent, high-quality manufacturing for a range of products, from 11.7kWh residential units to 3.06MWh industrial containers. This advanced manufacturing capability positions Etica to scale to market needs across diverse sectors.

The Critical Role of Safety in the Expanding Energy Storage Market

As the global energy landscape shifts towards renewables, the demand for safe and reliable energy storage solutions is skyrocketing. McKinsey expects the energy storage market to grow at a CAGR of 29% from 2024 to 2030. Safety will be a factor in adoption rates.

"Safety has always been our top priority as energy storage becomes an integral part of our communities," said Gavin Wang, CEO of Etica Battery, Inc. "Our Immersion Cooling Technology isn't just setting a new industry standard for safety - it's revolutionizing how we approach energy storage. By effectively eliminating the risk of propagation from thermal runaway, we're opening doors to wider adoption of BESS in homes, industries, and utility grids, accelerating the transition to sustainable energy."

About Etica Battery, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Etica Battery, Inc. is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions, with a particular focus on safety and reliability. Headquartered in Taiwan with a global presence, Etica has been recognized worldwide for its innovative contributions to energy storage safety. The company is expanding its presence in the North American market through distributor agreements with AGI and Renewable Sales and Power, with additional partnerships in development.

Learn More

Discover how Etica's Immersion Cooling Technology is revolutionizing energy storage. Download our comprehensive white paper at https://eticaag.com/immersion-cooling-white-paper/.

For more information about Etica Battery, Inc., visit: www.Etica-inc.com | To learn about AGI, visit: www.EticaAG.com | For information on Renewable Sales and Power, visit: www.renewablespg.com

Media Contact

For further information, please contact Kate Ma, Etica Battery, Inc. Email: kate.ma@mail.etica-inc.com

Contact Information

Kate Ma

International Sales Manager

kate.ma@mail.etica-inc.com

Mark LaBalbo

VP of Sales, Renewable Sales & Power

mark@renewablespg.com

Jono Newlin

Director of Business Development and Partnerships

jnewlin@eticaag.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x56RnmjhfdI

SOURCE: Etica Battery Inc

View the original press release on newswire.com.