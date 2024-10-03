Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date, reimbursement day and FISN code for bond loan issued by Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB

The following bond loan issued by Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB will have a new last trading date, reimbursement day and FISN code. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. ISIN New Last Trading New reimbursement FISN code Day day SE001579766 2026-10-14 2026-10-14 HOLMSTROMF/FRN DEBT 20261014 7 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249747