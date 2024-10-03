Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update - UK Listing Rule 11.7.8

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 11.7.8 the Company announces that, as at 30 September 2024, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets RIT Capital Partners 0.74 GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.66 BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.50 Residential Secure Income 0.38 UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.30 AVI Global Trust 0.21 Total 2.79

The Company also announces that, as at 30 September 2024, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 10/08/2028 5.68 UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 22/03/2026 4.47 iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF 3.42 US Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 15/10/2026 3.00 Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS 2.56 US Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 15/07/2026 2.25 Japan Treasury Discount Bill June 20/06/2025 2.13 US Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 15/04/2026 2.02 Japan Treasury Discount Bill 20/05/2025 1.97 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC 1.79 Total 29.30

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

