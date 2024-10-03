MMGNET Group's MAGIC Continues 90th Anniversary Milestones Observing Record Growth at SOURING at MAGIC New York Event

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / MAGIC New York and SOURCING at MAGIC New York return to the Javits Center this September, bringing together thousands of attendees, along with hundreds of fashion brands and global suppliers. With over 300 brands showcasing the latest in apparel, footwear and accessories, MAGIC New York offers buyers a vibrant display of modern sportswear, trend-driven and young contemporary collections. In tandem, the co-located SOURCING at MAGIC features a global assembly of over 100 manufacturers and suppliers, spotlighting sustainability and efficient production practices.

Celebrating the 90th anniversary for MAGIC, MAGIC New York welcomes a dynamic mix of returning and new brands, offering previews of the Spring and Summer 2025 collections. The event sees a rise in attendance with a 57% increase from department stores, a 43% increase from boutiques, a 38% increase from online retailers and a 37% increase from chain stores. Attendees preview and shop collections from top names alongside emerging designers like FRNCH, Hidden Jeans, Vera Bradley and Sabe Athletic. The show floor reflects the growing demand for standout styles such as bubble hems, crochet details, neutral colors and denim pieces, trends that buyers can expect to continue to see in the market.

For the first time in New York, MAGIC holds a live runway event, bringing to life key themes and designs shaping the 2025 seasons, as outlined in MMGNET's SS25 Buyer's Guide . The runway showcases collections from top exhibiting brands, reflecting these seasonal concepts. The "Honest" theme emphasizes natural and clean aesthetics focusing on minimalist designs. "Devotion" highlights artisanal craftsmanship and versatile designs. "Movement" centers on feminine, grace and ballet-inspired silhouettes using lighter fabrics. "Convergence" explores the fusion of fashion and technology by introducing AI-driven futuristic prints.

"As we wrap up a successful 2024 season and celebrate MAGIC'S 90th anniversary, we want to thank our community for coming together," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC, MMGNET Group. "The debut of the runway show was a hit, with buyers expressing enthusiasm for the new interactive element. In addition, discussions surrounding sustainability and trend forecasting provided valuable insights that continue to shape the fashion landscape. We will continue to build on these initiatives and look forward to reconnecting with our MAGIC community at MAGIC Miami in January."

Education includes SS 25 Young Contemporary Women's Seasonal Strategy presented by Fashion Snoops highlighting the Buyer's Guide , where industry experts unveil the key themes and trends that will shape the Spring/Summer 2025 season. A panel of MAGIC'S verified sustainable exhibitors and brands also share insights from innovative companies creating positive impact around the globe.

SOURCING at MAGIC continues its expansion, attracting over 100 manufacturers and service providers from 16 countries including China, Vietnam, Peru and Türkiye with new representations from Madagascar and Guatemala, reflecting a growth of 66% in exhibitors since last September. Companies highlight eco-conscious products alongside innovations in footwear, fabrics, accessories and trims, meeting the increasing demand for sustainable solutions.

Standout exhibitors from Brazil, India and more introduce customizable digitally printed fabrics with rapid turnaround times, eco-friendly dyeing processes and textile production. Prioritizing environments remains a key focus, the Sustainability Gallery features nine verified sustainable exhibitors demonstrating the commitment to responsible production and ethical labor practices. Other highlights include PCE Ventures and Parker Clay, both of which employ at-risk women to restore independence through meaningful employment opportunities.

"This season marked significant growth for SOURCING at MAGIC, reflecting the rising demand for innovative sourcing solutions on the East Coast," says Andreu David, Vice President of SOURCING at MAGIC. "We are proud to see the increased focus on sustainability, with exhibitors showcasing eco-conscious products and responsible production methods. SOURCING at MAGIC continues to provide a key platform for connecting international buyers with suppliers who offer the ideal blend of commercial success and conscious sourcing, meeting the global demand of the fashion industry."

The event also attracts a substantial number of buyers, including Kith, COACH, Tory Burch, Amazon and Rag and Bone, looking to explore partnerships and discover the latest developments and solutions in materials, manufacturing and production, supply chain transparency, and more.

Educational sessions cater to both newcomers and seasoned professionals, offering practical insights into building responsible supply chains. From Sourcing 101 to The Entrepreneurship Session, experts provide strategies for developing sustainable and scalable business models, while the panel on ESG regulation explores how suppliers can achieve both profitability and ethical sourcing. These discussions emphasize the importance of integrating innovative technologies and responsible practices to thrive in the modern market.

Upcoming 2025 show dates include MAGIC Miami , January 6-7, MAGIC and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas from February 10-12 and MAGIC Nashville trading April 16-17. For more information on how to attend or become an exhibitor, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com and www.sourcingatmagic.com

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About SOURCING at MAGIC

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit www.sourcingatmagic.com .

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com .

Media Contact

MMGNET Group/ Informa Markets North America PR

Fashionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: MMGNET Group