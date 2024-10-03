San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Community First Health Plans (Community First), the only locally owned and managed nonprofit health plan serving San Antonio and the surrounding counties, has partnered with Unite Us, the nation's trusted technology partner for social care transformation, to connect residents to essential social care resources and gain visibility into the impact of these services on the community. This collaboration has established a fully integrated health and social care ecosystem across Bexar County and seven surrounding counties. By utilizing Unite Us's closed-loop technology, Community First can now seamlessly monitor and track referral outcomes, with more than 100 social care referrals logged within the first 30 days, demonstrating the immediate reach and positive impact of this partnership.

Community First is dedicated to improving health outcomes by addressing the non-medical factors affecting individual health. In the first 30 days of the new partnership, Community First sent and tracked more than 100 referrals using Unite Us' secure closed-loop system. These referrals connected Community First Members with community-based organizations to address social needs like nutrition, housing, transportation, and care management.

"At Community First Health Plans, we understand that healthcare coverage is just the beginning of improving health outcomes in our San Antonio community," said Theresa Rodriguez Scepanski, CEO of Community First. "The Unite Us Platform will enable us to connect our Members with numerous excellent programs and services throughout our service area and track the effectiveness of these programs in enhancing health."

This partnership coincides with Community First's expansion of its health insurance offerings to include Marketplace options and STAR+PLUS, a Medicaid program for adults with special needs and those over 65. Unite Us will enhance coordination between providers, community organizations, and the health plan, allowing Members to be connected to the resources they need to live healthier lives.

"We are excited to partner with Community First Health Plans to create a more integrated and efficient system of care for Bexar County residents and the surrounding areas," said Taylor Justice, Co-founder and President at Unite Us. "Our technology ensures individuals receive comprehensive support, addressing both medical and social determinants of health. This collaboration is a significant step towards our vision of a connected community where everyone can thrive."

Partners in Bexar County are linked through the state's coordinated care network, Unite Texas, which is built on Unite Us technology. All network partners commit to supporting the community by engaging in the closed-loop referral process to provide accountable care and monitor outcomes, ensuring a measurable impact on both community and individual health.

Participation in the Unite Us referral network is free for community-based organizations. Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers interested in joining the Unite Us network can visit uniteus.com/contact/ or reach out to Community First Health Plans at communications@cfhp.com.

ABOUT COMMUNITY FIRST HEALTH PLANS

Community First Health Plans, Inc. was established in 1995 by University Health, specifically to begin providing health care coverage to the citizens of Bexar and the surrounding seven counties. As the only locally owned and managed, non-profit health plan in the area, our commitment to our members is to provide great health care benefits backed by outstanding service, delivered by people who live right here in South Texas. Our goal is to make San Antonio have more successful health outcomes by putting the community first. Learn more at CommunityFirstHealthPlans.com.





ABOUT UNITE US

Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for advancing social care outcomes. Our advanced product suite streamlines processes and fosters collaboration across government, healthcare, health plans, and community-based organizations to address social drivers of health by facilitating social care services, intervention programs, and Medicaid reimbursements. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral platform now integrates more than 1M services and securely hosts the nation's largest network of non-profits committed to improving whole-person health one community at a time. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

