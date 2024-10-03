Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Sol Strategies Inc., (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., "Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a Canadian company focused on blockchain investments, today announced the recovery of approximately CAD $825,450 (US $611, 494) in the form of USDC from Lucy Labs Flagship Offshore Fund SPC ("Lucy Labs") due to the recovery by Lucy Labs of capital held at FTX Trading Ltd ("FTX") pursuant to FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. The recovery represents a premium of 122% on the Company's original US$500,000 investment, which the Company had written off in December 2022, after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In addition to the recovered claim, Sol Strategies has increased its Solana investment holdings since its previous public update detailing its investment portfolio and financial activities.

Solana Holdings Increase: The Company has increased its SOL holdings to 100,763.0230 SOL ($20.8 million (1) ), which are currently held in Coinbase custody, including SOL used for staking. The average acquisition price of this SOL is approximately US$142.43, excluding commission and staking costs. As of July 31, 2024, the Company's last financial update, Sol Strategies' held 86,294.0575 SOL ($21.6 million).

The Company has generated gross revenue of 1,430 SOL ($282,910) from staking, with a gross profit of $266,680, since commencing staking on June 14, 2024. Bitcoin: The Company currently holds 56.2406 bitcoin in Coinbase custody, valued at approximately $4.8 million (1) .

The Company currently holds 56.2406 bitcoin in Coinbase custody, valued at approximately $4.8 million . Cash: As of the date hereof, the Company has approximately $1,795,000 in cash.

As of the date hereof, the Company has approximately $1,795,000 in cash. Other Investments: The Company holds private equity/venture capital investments with a book value of approximately $442,000.

(1)Based on closing prices and foreign exchange rates on September 30th, 2024.

Leah Wald, CEO of Sol Strategies, commented: "The recovery of the claim is a welcome addition to our available funds and underscores Sol Strategies' commitment to maintaining a solid financial foundation. Coupled with our increased SOL holdings, these recovered assets are expected to be allocated within the Solana ecosystem."

About Sol Strategies

Sol Strategies is a publicly traded company committed to the continued development of the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem through its activities in the private equity and financial markets and its support for related technology innovation. Through its investments, the Company offers its shareholders exposure to Solana through its direct investing and staking activities. By staking "SOL", Solana's native token, and potential future investments in Solana-based projects and infrastructure, the Company seeks to benefit from the potential growth of Solana and its other investments to drive value for its shareholders, including those seeking to avoid the complexities of managing cryptocurrency assets directly. Sol Strategies' mission is to lead the Solana ecosystem by generating a strong revenue stream through staking rewards and investing in emerging, high-potential Solana-based projects and infrastructure. To learn more about taking a stake in Sol Strategies' future, please visit our website at www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

