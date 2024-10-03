Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Palmer Davison, Director, National Sales, Russell Investments Canada Ltd. (TSX: RIGE) ("Russell Investments" or the "Company"), and team Canada joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Russell Investments Global Equity Pool ETF Series, under the ticker symbol RIGE. This is Russell Investments' fourth ETF Series of existing mutual funds on the TSX, complementing their other ETFs including Russell Investments Fixed Income Pool (TSX: RIFI), Russell Investments Global Infrastructure Pool (TSX: RIIN) and Russell Investments Real Assets (TSX: RIRA).





Russell Investments Canada Limited, established in 1985 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russell Investments Group, Ltd. Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors. Building on an 88-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients. The firm has C$412.5 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2024) for clients in 30 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 16 financial centers around the world, including Toronto, New York, London, Tokyo and Shanghai.

