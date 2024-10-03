Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKJG | ISIN: US45685T2024 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
INFRAX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFRAX SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 16:50 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infrax Systems, Inc.: Infrax Systems, Inc Dba US Standard Capital Announces Its Intention to Acquire Cornerstone Rock Development TX LLC

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFXY) (the "Company") dba US Standard Capital today announced its intention to acquire Cornerstone Rock Development LLC (https://www.cornerstonehtx.com/). Cornerstone Rock Development is a Houston-based residential construction company specializing in home remodeling renovations and new construction projects that has built a reputation for excellence.

Cornerstone Rock Development will provide US Standard Capital with a dedicated team of contractors, architects, and designers that deliver high-quality craftsmanship and innovative solutions to their clients. Cornerstone Rock Development's expertise in home renovations and property flipping aligns with US Standard Capital's focus on high-quality real estate investments. Their reputation for delivering top-notch results will enhance the value of our real estate offerings.

Mr. Jose "JT" Torres, Chief Operating Officer of Infrax Systems, stated, "We are excited at the prospect of bringing Cornerstone Rock into the family, but we are just getting started. We will continue to move forward as quickly as possible with additional acquisitions to build out our core capabilities and develop a strong and secure foundation to achieve our long-term growth plans."

The acquisition will be the second of several planned acquisitions in real estate- related industries. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks and should be completed in time to be included on the disclosure statement for IFXY's current fiscal quarter.

About Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital

Infrax Systems, Inc. is focused on acquiring assets and companies in the real estate sector, including housing development, construction, remodeling, and financing. The Company is currently doing business as US Standard Capital and plans to change its name to US Standard Capital, Inc. in the near future. The Company also provides products and services that address the various challenges faced by Latin American immigrants.

Contact Information:

https://www.usstandardcapital.com/
https://www.jpdevelopersoftexas.com/
https://x.com/infraxinc
https://x.com/jpineda100
https://www.cornerstonehtx.com/

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Infrax Systems, Inc.:

Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital
1- 786-583-6642
ir@infraxinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Jose Pineda
CEO
jose@usstandardcapital.com
786-583-6642

SOURCE: Infrax Systems, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.