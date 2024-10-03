Infrax Systems, Inc.: Infrax Systems, Inc Dba US Standard Capital Announces Its Intention to Acquire Cornerstone Rock Development TX LLC

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFXY) (the "Company") dba US Standard Capital today announced its intention to acquire Cornerstone Rock Development LLC (https://www.cornerstonehtx.com/). Cornerstone Rock Development is a Houston-based residential construction company specializing in home remodeling renovations and new construction projects that has built a reputation for excellence.

Cornerstone Rock Development will provide US Standard Capital with a dedicated team of contractors, architects, and designers that deliver high-quality craftsmanship and innovative solutions to their clients. Cornerstone Rock Development's expertise in home renovations and property flipping aligns with US Standard Capital's focus on high-quality real estate investments. Their reputation for delivering top-notch results will enhance the value of our real estate offerings.

Mr. Jose "JT" Torres, Chief Operating Officer of Infrax Systems, stated, "We are excited at the prospect of bringing Cornerstone Rock into the family, but we are just getting started. We will continue to move forward as quickly as possible with additional acquisitions to build out our core capabilities and develop a strong and secure foundation to achieve our long-term growth plans."

The acquisition will be the second of several planned acquisitions in real estate- related industries. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks and should be completed in time to be included on the disclosure statement for IFXY's current fiscal quarter.

About Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital

Infrax Systems, Inc. is focused on acquiring assets and companies in the real estate sector, including housing development, construction, remodeling, and financing. The Company is currently doing business as US Standard Capital and plans to change its name to US Standard Capital, Inc. in the near future. The Company also provides products and services that address the various challenges faced by Latin American immigrants.

Contact Information:

https://www.usstandardcapital.com/

https://www.jpdevelopersoftexas.com/

https://x.com/infraxinc

https://x.com/jpineda100

https://www.cornerstonehtx.com/

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Infrax Systems, Inc.:

Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital

1- 786-583-6642

ir@infraxinc.com

