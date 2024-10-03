Petroff Amshen LLP Warns of Deceptive Reporting Practices That Affect Consumer Rights

Petroff Amshen LLP is once again calling on consumers to be vigilant considering recent revelations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") regarding wrongful practices by financial institutions.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Petroff Amshen LLP is once again calling on consumers to be vigilant considering recent revelations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") regarding wrongful practices by financial institutions. Investigations have uncovered that another well-known financial institution shared inaccurate, negative information with the consumer reporting agencies about tens of thousands of customers.?

Steven Amshen, Partner at Petroff Amshen LLP, declared a warning to those affected: "Consumers rely on banks to report their financial information accurately, and when that trust is broken, it can cause serious harm. Our law firm, Petroff Amshen LLP, is here to support those affected by misled practice from financial entities and ensure their rights are protected. We don't just talk about holding banks accountable-we make it happen."

Petroff Amshen LLP has extensive experience litigating cases where consumer rights have been violated, including identity theft and false bankruptcy filings reported with the credit bureaus. The firm leverages federal protections to clear credit reports of inaccuracies, ensuring that fraudulent accounts are removed and that consumers can regain their financial standings. In identity theft cases, Petroff Amshen LLP works closely with victims to restore their credit and hold banks, bureaus, and other responsible institutions accountable for failing to safeguard consumer information.

For individuals impacted by incorrect bankruptcy reports and false credit card defaults, Petroff Amshen LLP employs a strategic litigation approach to not only correct the records, but also seek compensation for the damage caused by these errors. The firm's dedicated team ensures that clients have access to the justice they deserve.?

If your credit report has been damaged by misleading information, or if you've been denied credit, housing, or employment based on inaccuracies, Petroff Amshen LLP urges you to take immediate action. Reviewing your credit report is just the first step. The firm is committed to fighting for your rights and ensuring financial institutions are held accountable for the harm they've caused.

