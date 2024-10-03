duPont REGISTRY Group Appointed to Create Rétromobile USA Classic Car Exhibition

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG) is proud to announce that Comexposium, one of the leading event organizers worldwide, has chosen duPont REGISTRY Events to be its exclusive partner to create a new American edition of the prestigious Salon Rétromobile, to be held in North America from 2025.





Salon Rétromobile Logo





Rétromobile USA will complement the iconic annual Salon Rétromobile classic car exhibition in Paris, France, which was first held in 1976. It has since become an unmissable celebration of vintage and collectors cars, hosted at the world-famous Expo Portes de Versailles.

For almost 50 years, Rétromobile has brought major automotive manufacturers together with classic car exhibitors, collectors, sellers, auction houses, event organizers, restorers, coachbuilders, components and automobilia vendors, star industry names and professionals, plus over 130,000 visitors across its five-day event. Each year, it shines a spotlight on selected manufacturers, racing achievements and automotive breakthroughs in homage to automotive heritage and legacy.

Now, in a joint venture with the duPont REGISTRY Group, this new landmark exhibition will recreate the remarkable ambiance of the European event, with an American twist, from 2025. It too will feature a wide variety of vintage and rare collectors cars from over a century of automotive history, demonstrating the historical and cultural significance of not just the beautiful machinery, but also the rich fabric of manufacturing, innovation and design - and how the automobile industry has influenced global culture and society.

Gérard Neveu, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Events, commented, "When you see the passion and enthusiasm that Rétromobile generates in Paris among European classic car enthusiasts, it's evident that the same emotion and spirit also exists in the United States of America.

"Therefore, bringing Rétromobile to America is an obvious step, taking this fantastic show to the largest audience and the biggest market in the world for vintage and collectors cars. And just like the annual event in Paris, Rétromobile USA will appeal to all kinds of exhibitors, collectors and visitors in a grand celebration of automotive design, craftsmanship and history."

Romain Grabowski, Comexposium director of Rétromobile Paris, commented, "We are very pleased to announce this project in the United States. It marks a new chapter in the history of the Rétromobile show which, since 1976, has been organized by enthusiasts for enthusiasts.

"We are firmly convinced that in duPont REGISTRY Group we have found the ideal partner - one which has great expertise and an extensive reach throughout the United States' automotive world. Comexposium is pleased to be able to tailor the Rétromobile experience to the largest market in the world. We look forward to meeting our American collector friends who have been regulars at the Parisian event for a long time, and coming to meet American fans!"

The duPont REGISTRY Group is an ecosystem tailored to the luxury car lifestyle, housing Canossa as one of its portfolio companies - which already produces more than 250 luxury car events worldwide and owns the most prestigious classic Ferrari event, Cavallino Classic.

duPont REGISTRY Group offers unique experiences and products to car enthusiasts across every stage of their journey - including Petrolicious, the world-renowned home of high-quality original videos and editorial content for classic car enthusiasts - as they grow from dreamers to collectors.

For nearly 40 years, duPont REGISTRY has been the premier exotic and luxury automotive marketplace.

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of members nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Petrolicious, FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport.

About Comexposium:

The Comexposium Group is one of the leading event organizers worldwide, creating events that bring communities together to discover and explore businesses, passions and interests. Comexposium organises more than 150 professional and general public events, covering more than 10 sectors of activity (including agriculture/food, retail/digital, fashion/accessories and leisure). The group connects 48,000 exhibitors and 3.5 million visitors, 365 days a year in 22 countries. Creating experiences and encounters between individuals, Comexposium enables throughout its events (SIAL, All4Pack, Foire de Paris and Rétromobile) its communities to be connected all year round through an effective and targeted omni-channel approach.

