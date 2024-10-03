Calgary Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Schachter Energy Report will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 19th at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

Josef Schachter will be presenting and joining members of the Schachter Energy Report's management team at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To learn more and to register, please follow this link.

"Individual investors should be taking advantage of this opportunity to meet the executives of the companies they own or are interested in owning for the duration of this multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter, the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business.

About Schachter Energy Report

The Schachter Energy Report is a twice monthly digital newsletter, a weekly industry update and a quarterly webinar all geared to individual investors. We provide plainspoken coverage on 40 energy companies of various types, a weekly report on activities in the energy sector and provide context on the global economic and geopolitical events that impact the price of WTI. We believe that we are in a rare Energy Super Cycle and we help subscribers navigate the turbulence on the way to the Bull Market Peak.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical materials companies. The TMX group is a major sponsor of the conference.

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices in Canada's energy sector now, as the new Energy Bull Cycle gains momentum.

To Register please follow this link.

SOURCE: Schachter Energy Research Services Inc.