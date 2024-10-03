Acciona Energía has just launched its second hybrid wind-solar project in Spain, at Villalba del Rey and Tinajas. A new, 19. 7 MWp solar field has been added to a 26 MW wind complex. From pv magazine Spain Madrid-based Acciona Energía has completed its second hybrid renewable generation facility in Spain with the construction of a 19. 7 MWp photovoltaic plant at the site of its 26 MW Peralejo wind farm, in the municipalities of Villalba del Rey and Tinajas, in Cuenca. The site will generate 37 GWh of clean electricity per year. Peralejo is the company's second hybrid project. Hybridization enables ...

