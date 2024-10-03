Anzeige
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
3M Achieves Science Based Targets initiative Validation, Strengthening Commitment to Decarbonization and Customer Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / 3M:

  • Announces first scope 3 goal, a milestone for a diverse, global company with thousands of products?

  • Refines scopes 1 and 2 near-term targets for 2030 in alignment with the 1.5° C trajectory of the Paris Agreement

3M announced today that its near-term, science-based emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as being in line with the 1.5° C trajectory of the Paris Agreement. This milestone reaffirms 3M's ongoing commitment to climate action, decarbonization of its operations and portfolio of products and continual innovation on behalf of customers around the world.?

"3M has a long history of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. The validation of our targets by SBTi reflects years of collaboration and dedication by 3Mers working on a detailed action plan to innovate across our portfolio to decarbonize industry, accelerate our climate solutions and improve our environmental footprint," said Gayle Schueller, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at 3M. "We will continue to drive innovation in our products and our processes, empowering customers to reach their sustainability goals, and working together to contribute to a low-carbon economy."??

The SBTi provides a framework for companies to set targets according to climate science. SBTi offers standards, guidance, and tools for establishing emissions reduction targets. The SBTi has validated the following near-term targets for 3M:?

  • Reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse-gas emissions by 52.6 percent by 2030, from a 2019 baseline.?

  • Reduce absolute scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2021 baseline.?

?"Not only has 3M been an early adopter of setting targets for greenhouse gas emissions reductions, but we have also helped evolve the science of measurement and accounting for supply chain emissions (Scope 3), which are particularly challenging for a diverse, global company like 3M." Schueller continued, "For years, we have focused on demonstrating our math, path and plan and we will continue to leverage that on behalf of our customers."?

The announcement of the 3M's first scope 3 GHG emissions target - validated by SBTi - is a milestone in the company's journey to account for a portfolio that spans across industries including automotive, protective safety, energy, consumer packaged goods, and electronics. 3M has been documenting and reporting scope 1 and 2 inventory since 2002 and has been developing its scope 3 emissions inventory since 2011 in line with the GHG Protocol Corporate Value Chain (scope 3) Accounting and Reporting Standard. For more than a decade, 3M has been collaborating with customers to provide the data and solutions to meet their sustainability goals. ?

More information about 3M's sustainability strategy, goals and progress can be found on the company website and in the 2024 Q1 Global Impact Summary.?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
