







































HONG KONG, Oct 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - - Fairs will welcome some 6,200 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions- Electronics Fair will spotlight smart mobility, the silver economy and digital entertainment, while debuting the Digital Entertainment Experience zone- Renowned designer Tino Kwan and his team, along with CM Jao from OFT Interiors, will present a demonstration area at the upgraded Hall of Connected Lighting at the Lighting Fair- The Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will introduce a new Smart Pole and Solution zoneThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host four technology fairs this autumn. The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia will take place on 13-16 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will be held on 27-30 October at the HKCEC, while the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will take place from 29 October to 1 November at AsiaWorld-Expo.Some 6,200 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions will showcase innovative products and solutions as well as related services and information, fostering industry exchange and connections to drive smart city development.At the press conference, Jenny Koo, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "As we step into peak exhibition season in October, the HKTDC will present four autumn technology fairs. Businesses from around the world, as well local exhibitors and start-ups, will take part. In addition to in-person engagements at the exhibitions, both buyers and exhibitors can leverage the Click2Match smart matching platform for seamless online matching and business discussion. The exhibitions serve as pivotal platforms for exhibitors to promote their technologies and for buyers to source products and solutions, showcasing Hong Kong as a leading international innovation and technology hub."Autumn Electronics Fair spotlights three key areasThe Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia will feature some 3,200 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions.The 44th edition of the Electronics Fair, themed the World's Leading Electronics Marketplace, will cover consumer electronics, including smart products and appliances for home and commercial use, audiovisual equipment and the latest tech solutions across more than 20 zones.The Hall of Fame will showcase more than 500 renowned brands. These include: electronics brand TOSHIBA from Japan; CG Mobile from France, which is collaborating with several fashion brands, including GUESS and LACOSTE, to launch mobile accessories; smart fitness and household products brand RENPHO from the US; developer of smart automotive products RoadRover Technology from Mainland China; and consumer electronics brand Momax from Hong Kong.The Tech Hall will display cutting-edge products and solutions, while the Start-up Zone will feature start-ups, including those nurtured by Hong Kong Science Park and Cyberport, showcasing smart solutions and products designed to address challenges faced by various industries.Keeping up with technological trends and societal needs, this year's Electronics Fair will focus on three key areas: digital entertainment, smart mobility and the silver economy.In line with recent developments in the gaming industry and the trend of wearable technology, the Computing & Gaming Zone will exhibit gaming headsets, keyboards and controllers, while the debut Digital Entertainment Experience Zone will allow visitors to try products that use VR and AR technologies for an immersive experience.In the field of smart mobility, a local start-up will showcase electric vehicle retrofitting technology that can transform fuel-propelled cars into EVs, along with a classic car that has been converted into an EV. Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute will showcase their C-V2X technologies for enhancing the safety of autonomous driving. An Automotive & In-Vehicle Electronics Zone will feature driving-related equipment. Following last year's success, this year's exhibition will also include an Energy Storage Zone exhibiting EV chargers and other high-capacity, high-power portable energy storage devices.The HKTDC has also incorporated more silver economy elements into this year's Electronics Fair, in response to a measure proposed in last year's Policy Address. These include fitness and health products tailored for seniors, with a tag to help buyers identify relevant products.electronicAsia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, will showcase electronic components, keyboards and switches, power supplies, printed circuit boards and electronic manufacturing services, display technology and test and inspection equipment.The two fairs will also offer forums, seminars and activities. The Symposium on Innovation & Technology on 14 October, jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, will feature heavyweight speakers from Arup, ASMPT, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. These experts will discuss the theme When Two Worlds Collide: The Confluence of Digital Twins & Real-Life Applications, exploring how simulations and predictions in the virtual world can enhance decision-making and productivity.Other events include the Reliability Assurance for Electronic Systems Forum, co-organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association and Centre for Advances in Reliability and Safety. The annual Hong Kong Electronic Forum, co-organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, will delve into development trends for microelectronics, AI and open-source ecosystems.The exhibitions will also include support for start-ups, including investment matching, the Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition, Meet the Mentors sessions, Start-up Smart Launch and much more. Start-ups can promote innovative ideas, invite support from investors and seek advice from experts on business development.Lighting Fair highlights Hall of Connected LightingThis year's Autumn Lighting Fair and Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, themed Light & Life, will bring together some 3,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions to showcase innovative products and solutions that integrate lighting with life.The Autumn Lighting Fair not only provides industry players with a one-stop sourcing platform, but also highlights key trends on sustainable development, healthy living and innovative design.The Connected Lighting Zone, which made its debut last year, will be upgraded to the Hall of Connected Lighting, to highlight the market's pursuit of high-quality design and smart solutions. International brands JDI from Japan and Signify from the Netherlands will move to this hall, together with returning exhibitors, LEDiL from Finland, Tridonic from Austria, TUYA Smart from Mainland China, and newcomers TOPMET from Poland and Zencontrol from Australia. The hall will gather some 50 industry elites to showcase innovative designs, smart technologies and solutions.JDI will demonstrate its LumiFree system that uses liquid crystal technology to control light dispersion and alter light patterns in settings, such as, museums, high-end hotels, conferences and restaurants. This technology has just won the Japan Lighting Technology Development Award and the Innovative Product Award at the Asia Lighting Conference.Tridonic will debut its lichtMonitor lighting control software in Asia. The Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association, in collaboration with the DALI Alliance, will bring 33 key brands, such as, Dalite, Herculux and Quectel, to present their intelligent lighting ecosystem.To showcase the latest industry trends and aesthetics, renowned designer Tino Kwan and his team, in collaboration with CM Jao from OFT Interiors, will present a demonstration area at the Hall of Connected Lighting, transforming it into an artistic realm while showcasing the interaction between light and life through smart lighting systems and carefully selected fixtures that combine light and shadow with geometric structures. The lighting fixtures and systems used in the demonstration space are jointly sponsored by renowned commercial lighting brand ERCO and lighting effects expert TRAXON | e:cue.New zone in the Outdoor and Tech Lighting ExpoThis year, the Outdoor and Tech Lighting Expo is also introducing a Smart Pole & Solution Zone, showcasing innovative solutions to optimise energy efficiency, while enhancing the quality of life for urban residents. These include products with various sensors and adjustable lighting levels, as well as products that use traffic detection systems for real-time traffic management and solar power to reduce energy consumption. Other zones include Horticultural Lighting, Outdoor & Public Lighting and Technical & Professional Lighting, showcasing solutions for outdoor commercial and industrial use.The twin lighting shows will also include a series of seminars, product launches and networking events. The Innovative Lighting Design Forum will take place for the first time on 27 October at the HKCEC, focusing on two topics: Arts of Lighting: Astonishing Design for the Dynamic Future and Lighting Design Tugging at the Heartstrings: Integrating the Cultural Legacy of RCEP Markets. Renowned architects and lighting designers will share leading design cases from various regions, analysing the latest market trends. The Connected Lighting Forum on 28 October will explore interconnected and intelligent lighting applications.The AsiaWorld-Expo will host three seminars, including Spotlighting on Architainment Lighting on 29 October. Outdoor lighting professionals will share cases of architectural lighting, festive lighting, drone light shows and more.Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can also conduct online meetings with the HKTDC Click2Match smart business matching platform.The online exhibitions for the Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia will be held on 6-23 October. The online exhibitions for the Autumn Lighting Fair and the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will take place from 20 October to 8 November.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4esCpSIJenny Koo, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC (centre); Steve Chuang, Chairman of the HKTDC Electronics/Electrical Appliances Industries Advisory Committee (left); Benny Lo, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association (right), announced details of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo at the press conference.Soqqle Hong Kong Limited, an Autumn Electronics Fair exhibitor, introduces an AI learning platform that enables students to explore various topics through virtual characters.The hand rehabilitation robot from Zunosaki Limited helps stroke patients train their hand movement.The robots from Electronics Fair exhibitor Tobot Solution Limited provides reception and delivery services.Deltrix Limited will showcase a range of EV chargers at the Autumn Electronics Fair. The company's EV chargers are supporting green mobility along the Belt and Road Initiative.A-POP Technology's Edge AI solutions have multiple applications, such as property management.Neonlite Distribution Limited, an Autumn Lighting Fair exhibitor, showcases its MEGAMAN XChange series. Users can replace the light source or control gear, reducing the environmental impact when disposing of entire fixtures.Prosperity Lamps & Components Limited, an Autumn Lighting Fair exhibitor, demonstrates a new washer product with the latest Traxon Symphony platform that offers precise colour control.Bast Lighting Co Ltd, an Autumn Lighting Fair exhibitor, introduces a wireless dimmable controller with a recyclable Zigbee lighting system.Associated Smart Facilities Solutions Limited, an Outdoor and Tech Light Expo exhibitor, presents a floodlight that offers corrosion resistance and excellent heat dissipation, providing a robust and protective design. It is equipped with a flexible mounting bracket. Applications include aquariums, container yards and maritime ports.Websites- Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): hkelectronicsfairae.hktdc.com- electronicAsia: www.electronicasia.com- Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): hklightingfairae.hktdc.com- Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: hkotlexpo.hktdc.comMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition)electronicAsiaKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgSnowy Chan Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.orgHong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light ExpoStanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.