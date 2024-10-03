Laurent David Joins to Lead Firm's Interim Talent Business in France

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that it is expanding its Interim Talent operation into France. As part of this expansion, the firm also announced that Laurent David has joined Korn Ferry to lead this solution in France. He is based in the firm's Paris office.

David joins Korn Ferry from a European interim talent management firm where he led the digital technology and sales marketing practices. He brings to the firm more than 20 years of experience across the media, telecommunications, sport and entertainment sectors, with vast interim credentials as a senior leader across multiple organizations.

"Organizations today continue to pursue a blended approach to acquiring talent," said Michael Distefano, CEO, Global Professional Search and Interim at Korn Ferry. "Korn Ferry is meeting the evolving needs of our global clients with not only the best permanent executives, but also world-class professionals who make significant impact on a shorter-term or bespoke project basis. Laurent has deep expertise in providing flexible talent to clients and will make a wonderful leader within our firm's talent acquisition team in France."

Laurent holds a computer science degree from CentraleSupélec in France.

