03.10.2024 17:30 Uhr
Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve (PMBSRR): Saudi Arabia's first female wildlife ranger unit celebrates 5000th patrol at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve proudly announces the 5000th patrol by Saudi Arabia's first female wildlife ranger unit and the Middle East's largest. Since their historic induction in 2022, these women are playing a vital role in conserving the Reserve's natural and cultural heritage, while also paving the way for women in Saudi Arabia to pursue careers in conservation.

Ranger Norah feeds an oryx calf rejected by its mother at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve animal husbandry camp

The introduction of female rangers to the Reserve is a testament to the commitment to Vision 2030 and the leadership's goals of building a progressive and inclusive society.

Andrew Zaloumis, CEO of the Reserve Development Authority, stated that the female ranger team are exploring new horizons one patrol at a time. He emphasized that around the world, women's conservation teams are crucial, and noted that the Reserve has focused on empowering women-who make up 33% of the 183-strong team, well above the global average of less than 11%.

Zaloumis attributed the success to a female-led team within the Reserve, from executive management to the socio-economic development unit, which collaborates with local women to build their capacity as conservation leaders. This initiative is part of the reserve's strategy to support education, career growth, and increased income for local communities. Currently, locals from the Reserve make up 80% of the Reserve's workforce, ensuring the sustainability of both the Reserve and Saudi Arabia's broader conservation efforts.

He emphasized, "We are building the next generation of conservationists, equipped with the specialist skills set necessary to conserve Saudi Arabia's endangered wildlife and wild landscapes."

Ruqayah Awad Al-Balawi, one of the Reserve's first rangers, from Al-Sudayd in Al Wajh Governorate, emphasized the importance of local women's participation in the Reserve's work, stating, "We know the land and its needs best."

Rogayah and her fellow rangers patrol the 24,500km2 marine and terrestrial Reserve daily, protecting its rich ecosystems, in partnership with the Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) from threats such as illegal hunting, logging, and unregulated grazing.

After completing a 9-week initial foundational training program, the rangers continue to receive ongoing training in key areas such as patrolling, tracking and monitoring as well as first aid, self-defence and off-road driving. Specialised training is ongoing and includes leadership development, fire management, biodiversity surveys, and more.

Ranger Shema on a vehicle patrol in Wadi al-Disah, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve

Rangers Suhaylah and Taghreed install a camera trap in Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve

Rangers Ghaida and Rogayah on foot patrol in Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521675/Rangers_Ghaida_and_Rogayah.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521676/PMBSRR_trap.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521673/PMBSRR_patrol.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521674/Ranger_Norah.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabias-first-female-wildlife-ranger-unit-celebrates-5000th-patrol-at-prince-mohammed-bin-salman-royal-reserve-302266980.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
