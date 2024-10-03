Bisichi Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

03 October 2024

Bisichi PLC

Retirement of Non-executive Director

Bisichi today announces that Mr John Sibbald, one of its senior Non-Executive Directors, has retired from the Board with effect from 03 October 2024.

Andrew Heller, Chairman and Managing Director commented: "Mr Sibbald joined the company in October 1988 and has provided invaluable advice and guidance to the Board over the past 36 years. We are extremely grateful to him for his wise counsel and support throughout. We wish him well in his retirement"

