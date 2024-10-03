Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Virtuous Circle Counselling is pleased to announce it has ranked No.33 (out of 416 companies), on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Virtuous Circle Counselling earned its spot with three-year growth of 1250%.

Tiffany Petite, Chief Executive Officer, Virtuous Circle Counselling said, "Being recognized in the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies is an incredible honor! It's a testament to the hard work, passion, and innovation that our entire team puts in every day. We're not just growing as a business-we're making a meaningful impact, and that's what excites me the most."

"I'm incredibly excited about the opening of our counselling clinics in Edmonton and Kelowna, in addition to our existing Calgary locations! Expanding into these vibrant communities means we can reach and support even more individuals on their mental health journey. Each clinic is designed to be a safe, welcoming space where people can feel truly heard and understood. This growth reflects our dedication to making quality mental health care more accessible, and I'm so proud of the positive impact we're making with these new locations."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 416 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Virtuous Circle Counselling

Virtuous Circle Counselling (VCC) is a dedicated and compassionate counselling service committed to empowering individuals on their journey toward emotional well-being and personal growth. Offering a range of therapeutic approaches, VCC specializes in helping clients navigate challenges related to mental health, relationships, and life transitions. With a focus on creating a safe and supportive environment, the team at VCC ensures that every client feels heard and understood. Through personalized care, they guide individuals toward healing, resilience, and the development of practical tools for long-term emotional wellness. Whether dealing with stress, anxiety, or complex trauma, VCC provides the support needed to cultivate meaningful change. For more information, visit Virtuous Circle Counselling at www.vccounselling.com or on LinkedIn or Instagram.

