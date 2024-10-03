ONCare Alliance, LLC: Steady Growth for ONCare Alliance With the Addition of Two New Practices in Nebraska and Illinois

Opportunities for Collaboration Continue to Draw Independent Large and Small Practices From Across the Country

PUYALLUP, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / The newly established ONCare Alliance, which consists of the recently merged National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) and the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), is steadily expanding with the addition of two more prominent practices: Cancer Partners of Nebraska, featuring a new 140,000-square-foot facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the award-winning independent practice Hope and Healing, located in Hinsdale, Illinois.

Cancer Partners of Nebraska centralizes its cancer care under one roof to bring its team together to improve the patient experience, with the most advanced technology and treatments available in the region, resulting in individualized treatment plans, including offering several spa services to its patients, a ground-breaking achievement at delivering whole person care.

Hope and Healing is a three-physician practice headed by Dr. Srilata Gundala, an award-winning "top doc" in the region and a professional who goes beyond to ensure that her patients receive the very best in care. "Cancer is a life-altering experience, impacting individuals both physically and emotionally," says Dr. Gundala. "Despite these challenges, this is an exciting time for cancer patients, as recent advances in oncology are providing more treatment options and offering tremendous hope." Dr. Gundala joined the ONCare network to stay at the forefront of cancer research and further enhance her independent practice through data-driven initiatives, patient support services, and practice improvement strategies made available through this alliance.

Justin Rousek, CEO of Cancer Partners of Nebraska, emphasizes, "We utilize every resource at our disposal to help each patient determine the best course of action for their unique needs. Joining the ONCare Alliance helps us to further that mission substantially." He adds, "We are particularly excited about sharing best practices among member groups, gaining enhanced access to clinical trials through the alliance's research arm, Exigent, and advancing the possibilities in cancer care and recovery with the future development of clinical pathways."

ONCare Alliance now has 32 practices and 472 providers in its network. Its mission is to empower independent practices, enhance community care, and foster innovation through a vast proprietary data engine and a network of exceptional oncological practices. This strategic alliance is redefining excellence in cancer care, emphasizing agility, independence, and a comprehensive support system for clinical trials, advocacy, education, and training, all while maintaining a commitment to high-quality, accessible care for those affected by cancer. Founded in February 2024 with the merger of NCCA and QCCA, it is led by industry veterans Dr. Sibel Blau, co-chair, president and CEO of ONCare Alliance (former president and CEO of QCCA), and Dr. Barbara McAneny, co-chair and chief officer of advocacy and government affairs for the ONCare Alliance (former founder and board chair of NCCA).

