iQuanti: How Easy it is to Get a Business Credit Card?

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / As a business owner, you'll likely find having a business credit card can be game-changing. Whether you're looking to streamline expenses, manage your cash flow, or earn rewards on business purchases, a business credit card makes managing your business finances easier and more efficient.

But how easy is it to actually get your hands on one? The answer depends on a few key factors, including your credit score and the type of card you want. Let's break down the process and find out how accessible business credit cards are.

Understanding the requirements

There are a few key requirements for obtaining a business credit card. You must have a registered and operating business-even if the business isn't your main source of income-and you must have a business bank account. You must also be a Canadian resident and earn enough to repay your credit balances.

If your business:

is already established,

has proof of income,

earns a reasonable amount of money annually, and

has an established relationship with the lender,

it will likely be easier to obtain a business credit card than if your business is new, has no proof of income, and has no relationship with the lender.

Personal credit score matters

Lenders look at both your personal and business credit history. This is because, as a small business owner-especially a sole proprietorship or partnership-you are responsible for your business debts.

If your business is very new, it likely has no credit history to assess creditworthiness on. A strong personal credit score suggests you have a history of responsible credit management, which indicates you'll be responsible with business credit.

If your personal credit score is below 650, it might be more difficult to obtain a business credit card. This doesn't automatically disqualify you, but it might limit your options. You may be limited to cards without perks or with lower credit limits.

Types of business credit cards

May be worth link

The best business credit card for you depends on your needs and your business needs. For example, if your business is just starting out and doesn't require a lot of travel, but will likely carry a balance, a low-interest-rate credit card might be best for you. If you want cash-back rewards, a cash-back business credit card might be best. If your business involves a lot of travel, then a travel rewards credit card will likely give you the rewards you need.

Application process

To apply for a business credit card:

Gather the necessary documents, such as proof of business, business contact information, valid ID, and other documents as indicated by the lender.

Complete the application form. This can often be done in minutes online.

Wait for approval. Depending on how you apply, the approval process is often quick and straightforward.

Alternatives if you're not approved

If you're not approved, there are steps you can take to strengthen your credit score and put yourself in a better financial position the next time you apply. A secured business credit card-where you pay a deposit on the card but then use the card like a business credit card-can help you build your credit.

Lower your debts, both personal and business. Pay your bills on time. If you don't yet have any bills, consider getting a cell phone or other utility in your name so you can build your credit history. If there's a specific lender you're considering for your credit card, start establishing a relationship with them.

Once your credit score is strengthened, you can reapply for a business credit card.

Final thoughts

A business credit card can be an invaluable tool for managing your company's finances, offering benefits like streamlined expenses, rewards, and improved cash flow. While obtaining one is relatively straightforward if you meet the eligibility requirements, it's important to recognize that your personal and business credit scores play a crucial role. If your credit needs improvement, taking steps to build it up will not only increase your chances of approval but also expand the range of credit card options available to you.

Contact

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: iQuanti