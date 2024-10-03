Entergy Corporation: Entergy Louisiana Employees Recognized for Hurricane Francine Stakeholder Engagement Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

By: David Freese, Senior Communications Specialist

Three Entergy Louisiana employees were honored with certificates of commendation from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome during the Sept. 25 Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council meeting for their stakeholder engagement efforts during and after Hurricane Francine.

Seth Schilling, region customer service manager; Desiree Harris, customer service manager; and Traye Granger, region distribution operations senior manager, were recognized for their dedication to the community in the aftermath of the storm. Their certificates praised their "selfless service and commitment to the safety and well-being of citizens," calling it a testament to the spirit of public service.

In addition to recognizing the Entergy employees, Broome acknowledged the efforts of those on the frontlines, including some with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, East Baton Rouge emergency medical services and the Baton Rouge Department of Public Works. She thanked the Entergy team for effective communication and strong stakeholder engagement before, during and after the storm.

"Your quick and coordinated efforts did not and do not go unnoticed, and certainly because of your commitment, lives were saved, and critical services were restored in record time," Broome said. "Thank you for putting our citizens' safety above all else. Your work truly embodies the spirit of resilience and community, and we are deeply grateful for what you have done."

Councilman Daryl Hurst also praised Entergy Louisiana's efforts.

"I want to give Entergy a huge commendation for the level of support they provided throughout the storm, but throughout the year as well," Hurst said. "Thank you for the impact you make on our community."

Michelle Bourg, Entergy vice president of customer service, expressed her gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the strong relationship with the communities across East Baton Rouge Parish.

"We're incredibly grateful to be recognized for our efforts and to have the opportunity to serve the people of East Baton Rouge Parish," Bourg said. "We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the city and parish in the future as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens."

Hurricane Francine made landfall as a Category 2 storm in Terrebonne Parish on Sept. 11, knocking out power to more than 300,000 Entergy customers across southeast Louisiana, including the Greater Baton Rouge area. The storm brought heavy rain and winds exceeding 100 mph, causing widespread damage to vegetation and electric infrastructure.

Entergy Louisiana continues to make strategic investments to improve service reliability and strengthen the state's power grid against extreme weather. In April, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved phase one of the company's comprehensive grid resilience program, a five-year initiative including 2,100 projects affecting approximately 69,000 structures. These efforts are anticipated to help avoid up to $1.2 billion in storm restoration costs.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is pictured with Desiree Harris, Entergy Louisiana customer service manager; Traye Granger, Entergy Louisiana region distribution operations senior manager; and Seth Schilling, region customer service manager. Broome recognized the three Entergy employees at the recent metropolitan council meeting with certificates of commendation.

