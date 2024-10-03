Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas announced the opening of its new indoor air quality location in Spring Valley, NV.

This expansion seeks to address growing concerns over air quality, especially due to the recent forest fires in California and the onset of allergy season. As indoor air quality becomes a priority for residents, the new location offers comprehensive air duct cleaning services for a healthier home and business environment.

Forest fires release smoke, ash, and airborne pollutants even in atmospheres far from the fires, like in Las Vegas. Once these pollutants seep into properties through ventilation systems, doors, and windows, particles settle in air ducts, disperse, and recirculate, resulting in poor indoor air quality.

Similarly, allergy season presents pollen, dust, and mold trapped in the ducts and redistributed every time the HVAC system runs. Given the arid environment of Las Vegas and Spring Valley, dust storms and high pollen counts exacerbate allergies and asthma. Mold can also grow undetected within air ducts, causing sneezing, coughing, and itchy eyes in people and pets. These issues make regular air duct cleaning crucial for residents during periods of high outdoor pollution.

Air duct cleaning eliminates dust accumulation in vents, prevents mold growth in/around a heating/cooling system, removes unexplained odors/musty smells, and enhances HVAC system efficiency.

While property owners can clean some parts of an air HVAC system without professional intervention, ductwork requires specialized tools. Technicians at the new Spring Valley location use high-powered vacuums and brushes to ensure ducts are clean while maintaining surfaces and inhibiting the entry of harmful particles into a property.

Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas comprises NATE-certified technicians who bring extensive experience to each job. The company's services include air duct cleaning, repair and sanitization, and commercial air duct cleaning. The technicians are skilled in installing air purification systems, filters, and UV lights; dryer vent cleaning, other HVAC services, and providing customized recommendations to handle indoor air quality challenges.

Clients at the new Spring Valley location enjoy an initial evaluation of the air ducts to determine the level of cleaning required before the technicians conduct air filter replacements, deep cleaning, and unified air ducts.

Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas is dedicated to enhancing indoor air quality for the Spring Valley community with the opening of the new location.

About Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas:

Since its establishment in 2014, Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas, a family-owned local business, has built a strong reputation with property owners. The team goes beyond delivering excellent service; technicians aim to build lasting client relationships.



