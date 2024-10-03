Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 Mnémonique: MLAZR), a Greek hotel company listed on the Euronext Access market in Paris, announces its half-year results for 2024.

In the first half of 2024, The Azur Selection recorded a revenue growth of 22% at €2,161 K compared with €1,774 K in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA was positive at €528 K, more than twice the number recorded in the first half of 2023, thanks to the good momentum of the activity and the rigorous management of expenses. In fact total income has risen by 26,5% where total cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and finance cost) are up by 13,3% accounting for 78,0% of total income against 87,1% in the first half of 2023.

Net results remain in negative territory at -€453 K, but significantly improved comparing to previous year with recorded losses of €3,805 K, which was adversely affected by a capital loss on the disposal of the subsidiary AS Resorts.

On the Balance sheet side, the most significant ratio is Non-Current assets on Total assets which is 84% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 85% as of December 31, 2023.

The 2024 half-year financial report is available in the investor section of the company's website: https://www.azurselection.com/investor-relations

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development, and management of hotel and entertainment facilities. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access+ market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and mnemonic code MLAZR.

https://www.azurselection.com/about-azur

