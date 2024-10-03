Levi Strauss & Co., the renowned jeans manufacturer, is grappling with market pressures that have led to a significant drop in its stock price. The company has revised its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year, now anticipating only a 1% growth, down from the previously projected 1-3%. This adjustment comes in the wake of stagnant corporate revenues, which remained at approximately $1.5 billion in the last quarter. Despite a profit increase to nearly $21 million, investors reacted negatively to the news, resulting in a sharp decline in the stock price. In pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Levi Strauss shares plummeted by over 11% to $18.62.

Strategic Realignment on the Horizon

In a surprising move, Levi Strauss is exploring the sale of its Dockers brand to refocus on its core denim line. The company has engaged Bank of America to evaluate options for the Dockers division, which has been part of the conglomerate since the 1980s. Dockers recently experienced a 15% revenue decline to $73.7 million. This strategic consideration underscores the company's determination to reposition itself in a challenging market environment and boost profitability.

Ad

The latest Levi Strauss figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Levi Strauss shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 03 October.

Continue reading here ...