ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - SEPTEMBER 2024

Roche Bobois has opened a new store in Morocco, in Casablanca. Located in the prestigious Anfa district, this spectacular new showroom, with its exceptional contemporary architecture, spans over 1500 m² across three levels. This opening marks a major milestone for Roche Bobois in Morocco, bringing the total number of stores in the country to four.

Roche Bobois continues its international expansion with the opening of a new store in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur. Ideally located on Jalan Maarof street, this 500 m² showroom showcases a selection of the brand's collections in an exclusive architectural setting, at the heart of the high-end furniture district. This opening represents an important step in Roche Bobois' global growth, further strengthening the brand's presence on the Asian continent.

Roche Bobois is delighted to be a partner of the 2024 Omega European Masters, a prestigious world-renowned golf tournament, held at the exceptional Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland. Roche Bobois had the pleasure of furnishing several spaces along the course, offering the brand exclusive visibility to an international audience.

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 342 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.

