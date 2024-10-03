Leitbox Storage Partners: Leitbox Portfolio Partners Fund II Announces Successful Sale of Winston-Salem Asset

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Leitbox Portfolio Partners Fund II ("Leitbox II") is proud to announce the successful sale of its Winston-Salem self-storage property. The property, purchased in December 2022, achieved a 15.2% increase in value within a period of less than 23 months, demonstrating Leitbox's ability to effectively buy, create value, and sell in short time frames.









"We are thrilled with the successful execution of this asset sale, which further validates Leitbox's strategic investment approach," said Bill Leitner, founder and principal of Leitbox Storage Partners, LLC. "This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering value and exceptional returns for our investors."

Leitbox Storage Partners stands out as a beacon of liquidity in a market where it is increasingly rare. By focusing on demographic trends, technological integration, mixed-use development, and strategic scalability, Leitbox has created a platform that generates value and liquidity sooner and throughout the investment period. For accredited investors seeking an opportunity that combines market insight, economic resilience, and strategic execution, Leitbox Storage Partners offers a compelling platform that delivers liquidity.

Leitbox Portfolio Partners is raising its third fund, Leitbox Portfolio Partners Fund III ("Leitbox III"). Existing investors can receive a 5% rollover discount for any amount invested in the new fund. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Access Capital Group for further details at AccessCapitalGroup.com or at (650) 862-2820.

For more information about Leitbox Portfolio Partners and its investment opportunities, please visit Leitbox.com.

About Leitbox Storage Partners

Leitbox Storage Partners ("Leitbox") is a real estate investment company that develops and acquires self-storage (often with mixed use and retail integration) in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States. In addition to programmatic, greenfield development of vertical self-storage, Leitbox utilizes its 30+ year history in the retail and mixed-use sectors to identify and acquire retail, big-box conversion opportunities and income-producing, storage facilities presenting value-add upside potential.

