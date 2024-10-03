Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - A new survey conducted by OysterLink reveals that sommeliers are the most coveted career path among restaurant workers. The poll, which surveyed hospitality industry professionals, found that 35% of respondents aspired to become sommeliers, making it the top dream job in the restaurant industry.





OysterLink Names Sommelier as a Dream Job



Other popular career aspirations included bartender (22%), restaurant manager (17%), restaurant owner (14%), executive chef (9%), and other roles (3%).

The data suggests a growing interest in wine knowledge and expertise within the restaurant industry. As consumers become more discerning about their dining experiences, sommeliers are increasingly valued for their ability to enhance the overall culinary journey.

Sommelier is one of the highest-paying jobs in hospitality with average compensation of $73,000 yearly.

