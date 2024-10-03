Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 19:00 Uhr
NAGA GROUP AG: NAGA Launches New 'Everything Money' Website Experience, Unifying Trading, Investing, Crypto, and Payments

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAGA has launched a unified website, combining trading, investing, cryptocurrencies*, and payments into a streamlined 'Everything Money' hub. This marks a major step in NAGA's mission to make finance more available, intuitive, and social for all users.

NAGA Launches New 'Everything Money' Website Experience, Unifying Trading, Investing, Crypto, and Payments

By consolidating its core services into a single, user-friendly website, NAGA allows users to effortlessly manage their finances in one place. The updated design strikes the perfect balance between providing information and maintaining a friendly, approachable tone ensuring an intuitive experience for both seasoned traders and beginners.

NAGA's focus on collaboration is a key differentiator, with its Social Trading earning it the nickname "the Facebook of investing." The platform allows users to follow Lead Traders, interact with them, and even Autocopy their trades in real time, fostering a connected and engaging experience. Collaborative tools are embedded across all of NAGA's verticals, allowing users to share insights, discuss strategies, and learn from both experienced traders and peers. By breaking down traditional financial barriers, NAGA empowers users to engage with the markets in a more community-driven way.

Beyond its social trading capabilities, NAGA has also reimagined how traders can learn, offering a blend of modern, digestible resources. Users can now access video snippets alongside learning materials like e-books and webinars. This flexible, on-demand approach caters to traders looking to sharpen their skills at their own pace.

This unified website is just the latest in a series of transformative steps from NAGA. The company recently launched its "Everything Trading" app within Telegram, making it the first of its kind to allow users to trade directly inside the messaging platform. This innovation brings finance closer to everyday conversations, making trading more accessible. In addition, NAGA's sponsorship deal with football giant Borussia Dortmund (BVB) further solidifies its reputation as a leading name in fintech.

All Services Under One Roof

NAGA's brand refresh not only introduces a sleek new look but also reinforces its mission to simplify finance and make it accessible to everyone. Users can now access all the tools they need for their financial journey-whether it's trading, investing, or managing cryptocurrencies* -through one consolidated experience.

Discover how NAGA's 'Everything Money' hub can revolutionise your financial journey, connecting you with the markets like never before. Explore the new site at naga.com today.

*Cryptocurrencies are offered via NAGA X Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522941/NAGA_GROUP_AG.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/naga-launches-new-everything-money-website-experience-unifying-trading-investing-crypto-and-payments-302267076.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
