Lobos Hospitality: Austin's Premier Cocktail Lounge Honored for Design Excellence

Powder Room Receives Shortlist Placement in 2024 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Powder Room is nominated for the 2024 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. Now in its 16th year, this prestigious global recognition honors the most influential and innovative designs in the food and beverage industry. Powder Room has secured its place on the shortlist by captivating guests with its soft, mysterious lighting and innovative design, seamlessly blending retro glamor with Austin's modern creative edge.





Powder Room

Photos by Zach Querry, Logo by Lobos Hospitality





Powder Room, by Lobos Hospitality, offers guests a luxurious yet intimate ambiance, featuring vintage-inspired decor, atmospheric lighting, and opulent finishes. It's a space designed to create a sensory journey where patrons feel transported to an era of timeless elegance. "We're honored to be recognized by such an esteemed organization," said Jason Ellefson, Co-founder of Lobos Hospitality. "Powder Room is a creative expression designed from a storyteller's perspective, invoking vibes from the glamorous living spaces of the 1980s. It's a place where people can come together in a warm, social setting for a vibrant cocktail experience."

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards recognize the most visually compelling and forward-thinking hospitality spaces from around the world. This year's ceremony will take place on October 31, 2024, at The Hoxton, Poblenou in Barcelona, Spain. Powder Room will be showcased alongside other international venues in a two-week Instagram event, putting the spotlight on Austin's dynamic and evolving hospitality scene.

Powder Room Details and Design

Designed by acclaimed designer Peter Bowden of PETERMAX and brought to life by Rios Architecture, Powder Room's ambiance is a masterclass in retro modern elegance. The space combines moody, atmospheric lighting with a design that draws inspiration from the vibrant energy of Austin itself. "Our vision was to craft an escape, an immersive experience where every visit feels like a new discovery," said Bowden.

For more information about Powder Room, visit https://www.loboshospitality.com/venues/powderroomatx or follow on social media @PowderRoomATX.

About Lobos Hospitality

Lobos Hospitality of Austin, TX is dedicated to blending quality service, chic design, and fresh cuisine to create memorable guest experiences. Whether eating a family breakfast at Toasty Badger, enjoying an artisanal sandwich at Manny's, or sipping a craft cocktail at the Powder Room, each establishment offers that warm feeling of hospitality.

