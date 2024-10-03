New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is excited to announce its participation as an investor in the Paklaunch UNConference '24.2, on October 3rd and 4th, 2024, in Palo Alto, California. This exclusive event will unite top Pakistani entrepreneurs, global investors, and leading professionals, with over 50 entrepreneurs flying in for the opportunity to present their businesses to international investors. The event aims to foster global business collaboration, innovation, and capital raising across all stages of funding, from seed to growth. Entrepreneurs will have the chance to connect with a global Rolodex of investors, while investors gain access to unparalleled deal flow of innovative startups.

Palo Alto, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is a global hub for technology and entrepreneurship. Known for its concentration of venture capital firms and tech giants like Tesla, Intel, Google, and Meta, it continues to drive groundbreaking innovations. For Pakistani businesses, this area provides fertile ground for cross-border partnerships, especially in tech and finance. The convergence of Pakistani talent and global investors at this event offers a rare opportunity to discuss emerging trends in fintech, AI, SaaS, and other cutting-edge sectors. Pakistan rapidly evolving in its startup ecosystem, the event is expected to set the stage for the next wave of innovation and growth in these regions.

Raj Ravindran, Managing Partner of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. will attend the event and expressed his anticipation: "I am excited to connect with this esteemed group of global entrepreneurs, investors, and dealmakers who share a passion for Pakistani business. This gathering opens doors to untapped opportunities in emerging frontier markets."

Aly Fayad, Organizer of the Conference States: "We are happy that ArcStone is sending their top representatives to attend the conference. We are looking forward to a mutual collaboration and tech growth companies are going to get the greatest mileage out of it."

Mehreen Javaid, Managing Director at ArcStone and Head of Real Estate and Middle East Origination, will also be present: "We look forward to meeting with companies and discussing how ArcStone, alongside our partners at Kingswood, can help them go public, execute M&A strategies, and market their companies on Wall Street and Bay Street." ArcStone's global capital markets expertise, combined with a disruptive equity strategy, positions the firm at the forefront of sourcing growth capital beyond traditional Wall Street hedge funds.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.:

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a leading financial services firm specializing in equity capital markets, M&A advisory, and cross-border financial solutions. With a focus on innovative growth strategies, ArcStone partners with global investors to help companies access capital, execute transformative transactions, and achieve sustainable growth across key markets.

About Paklaunch UNConference '24.2:

The Paklaunch UNConference '24.2 is a premier event designed to connect Pakistani entrepreneurs with global investors, venture capitalists, and industry professionals. Taking place in the innovation capital of Palo Alto, CA, the event showcases the journeys of over 50 top Pakistani entrepreneurs, offering unparalleled access to deal flow across all stages of funding. It fosters collaboration and networking among the brightest minds in tech, finance, and entrepreneurship, with a focus on building cross-border partnerships and scaling innovative startups.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225507

SOURCE: ArcStone US Corp.