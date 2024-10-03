INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: General Motors, Volkswagen Among Industry-Leading Keynote Roster for The Battery Show Detroit

Speakers will cover Energy Storage Solutions, supply chain, EV safety and more.

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, (October 7-10?at Huntington Place in?Detroit, Michigan), North America's tentpole event for advanced battery manufacturing and electric vehicles, announces its final list of keynote speakers for the upcoming event.

The highly anticipated cornerstone convention for all things battery and EV manufacturing, this year doubles in size and takes place for the first time ever in the expanded venue in downtown Detroit. The complete allstar list of presenters include: Kurt Ketly, VP, Battery Cell and Pack, GM; Charlie Abend, High Voltage Validation, Volkswagen Group of America; Tristan Doherty, Chief Product Officer, LG Energy Solution (LGES) Vertech, Mark Jensen, CEO, ReElement; and Mike Nagus, CEO, LiNova.

Doherty will participate in "Charging into the Battery Energy Storage Market," (October 8) an intimate fireside chat to generate excitement and interest for the North American market of Energy Storage Solutions (ESS).? Discussion will include an overview of the formation of LGES Vertech, key projected drivers for domestic growth, technology roadmaps and upcoming milestones for development and a prediction of where ESS market growth is likely to begin next.

Kelty has been tapped for "GM's Perspective on an All-EV Future," a presentation centered on the automaker's shift toward EV technology.

Abend presents a focused discussion on Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) perspectives and fueling the EV production momentum. High Voltage Validation will explore the unique hurdles OEM EV battery packs encounter, while also covering critical safety EV topics including validation, timing, infrastructure, safety and internal capacities.

On the same day, Jensen will deliver "Developing a Cost Effective Critical Mineral Supply Chain in a Competitive Market." ReElement leads the charge to diversify essential mineral supply chain in the battery industry and highlights the usage of propulsion systems to better energy storage in everyday consumer products.

An additional keynote from Nagus taps into the leader's esteemed voice of respective expertise; alternative cathode materials.

"As The Battery Show continues to evolve, we maintain our pulse on the latest trends and critical insights shaping the future of advanced battery manufacturing and EV development. The worldclass education is intentionally curated to present what decisions and solutions your business needs today," John Lewinski, VP Informa Markets Engineering. "Companies from across the globe are looking to better understand the innovations and technologies available. You come to The Battery Show to learn from the best and fellow members in the industry."

Along with the keynote sessions, the event will include 125 hours of education spanning 235 speakers across five educational tracks. Other highlights include product showcases throughout the show floor featuring cutting-edge exhibitor demonstrations with a behind-the-scenes preview of new and improved solutions for current applications as well as the Open Tech Forum, the epicenter of the expo floor for industry leading education including panel discussions, case studies, thought leadership presentations and more.

LG Energy Solution is hosting a media reception on October 9, featuring Timothy DeBastos, Head of North America Battery Development, giving a brief presentation on the latest technology. Media and analyst attendees will have the chance to ask DeBastos questions through a Q&A session and socialize with industry leaders and press.

Featuring top speakers and groundbreaking innovations, The Battery Show 2024 offers unmatched opportunities to learn and connect. Find out more at www.thebatteryshow.com .

