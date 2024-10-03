Apple's stock exhibited volatility on Wednesday at NASDAQ, opening at $225.09 and fluctuating between a low of $224.92 and a slight decrease of 0.3%. Despite this, the tech giant maintains its position as the world's most valuable company, largely driven by robust demand for the new iPhone 16. The current stock price of $226.14 remains 4.90% below its 52-week high of $237.23. Analysts project an average price target of $234.67 and forecast a dividend of $0.991 per share for the current year.

Positive Financials and Analyst Optimism

Apple's recent quarter saw a 4.87% revenue increase to $85.78 billion, with earnings per share rising to $1.40 from $1.27 year-over-year. Experts anticipate earnings per share of $6.69 for the full year 2024. BofA Securities reaffirmed their buy recommendation with a $256.00 price target, citing stable iPhone 16 delivery times as a positive indicator. The company's upcoming quarterly results, expected on October 24, 2024, may provide further insights into the tech leader's trajectory. Additionally, Apple continues to expand its offerings, with its streaming service set to launch its first German-language series featuring prominent actors.

