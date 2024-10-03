Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - International supply chain and logistics leader Gebrüder Weiss raced into new territory, setting another record with this year's GWcycles cycling campaign. With an international community of bike enthusiasts, more than 600 participants came together to cycle over 768,800 kilometers (477,710 miles) - the distance it would take to go to the moon and back.

An industry pioneer in the use of alternative drive technologies and sustainable practices, the logistics company ran its third and latest cycling campaign between March and September. Aptly titled "Cycling to the moon and back," Gebrüder Weiss called on cyclists around the world to join its campaign by downloading the Radbonus app and covering as many kilometers as possible on two wheels.

"It's clear that bicycle mobility is growing in popularity," remarks Frank Haas, Head of Communications at Gebrüder Weiss, "and rightly so: Cycling gives people a chance to enjoy being active and boosts both personal health and climate protection. I'm particularly pleased that we were once again able to encourage so many people to do their best to support a good cause. Thank you to everyone who got involved!"

Another benefit to the company's annual cycling campaign is that each kilometer cycled helps to protect the climate. The 2024 cycling campaign has enabled Gebrüder Weiss to plant 7,000 new trees in the corporate forest in Nicaragua. A total of 19,000 trees have been planted since the campaign was launched in 2022. Once fully grown, these trees will absorb around 285 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.

Frank Haas, Head of Communications at Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss Cyclists from across the globe took part in the campaign. Pictured here are Gebrüder Weiss employees in Malaysia.

Employees in the Czech Republic

The corporate forest project in Nicaragua: 7,000 new seedlings have been planted. This nature protection zone will eventually grow into a forest that absorbs CO2 and creates jobs. (Source: natureOffice)

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world.com/us

