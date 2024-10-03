LQWD Technologies: LQWD Reports Record Transaction Growth and Achieves #1 Rank on Lightning Terminal

LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV:LQWD)(OTCQB:LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to report a substantial increase in transaction volume and the achievement of a significant milestone.

In September, LQWD's routing volume reached a new monthly high of 96,946 transactions, with an average of 3,231 transactions per day. This growth represents consistent month-over-month increases, bringing the total number of transactions processed through LQWD's infrastructure to over 875,000 since its launch in November 2021.

Contributing to this growth, the Company's LQWD-Canada node recently achieved the #1 rank on the Lightning Terminal, a reflection of the stability and performance of LQWD's network. This recognition underscores the Company's strategic focus on network optimization and efficient channel management.

The increase in activity is also supported by the deployment of automated rebalancing tools, which have optimized liquidity management across LQWD's global network. With over 1,200 connected channels, the Company is seeing strong traction in regions such as France, Brazil, Sweden, Italy, Singapore, and Japan.

LQWD is poised for continued growth as the Company expands its network and enhances its infrastructure. With the global adoption of the Lightning Network accelerating, LQWD is focused on capturing market share and increasing transaction volumes. Fees from transactions are paid in fractions of Bitcoin (Sats: 100M Sats = 1 Bitcoin), which are nominal in terms of dollar value at the present time. However, LQWD's scalable revenue model, which generates fees for each transaction over our infrastructure, positions the Company to benefit from the ongoing growth of the Lightning Network.

For more details, check out LQWD's corporate presentation, and stay updated on Lightning Network node growth or connect to the Company's nodes in real time.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Bitcoin-backed, audited publicly traded company focused on building the infrastructure to enable instant, low-cost, internet-powered payments. The Company is committed to delivering enterprise-ready solutions for open payments at scale using the Lightning Network.

