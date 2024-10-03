injuryclaims.com: Breyers Settles $8.85M Vanilla Ice Cream Lawsuit - Claims Open for Consumers

Consumers who purchased Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream between 2016 and 2024 can now claim a cash payout without proof of purchase.

Breyers has reached an $8.85 million settlement following a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of misleading consumers about the ingredients in its Natural Vanilla Ice Cream. Shoppers who bought Breyers Natural Vanilla between April 21, 2016, and August 14, 2024, are now eligible to claim compensation.

The lawsuit, filed by consumers, alleged that Breyers marketed its vanilla ice cream as being flavored exclusively from vanilla beans, though some flavoring was reportedly derived from other sources. Breyers, owned by Conopco Inc., denies any wrongdoing but has agreed to settle the case to avoid further legal proceedings.

Who Can Make a Claim?

If you purchased Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream at any point between April 21, 2016, and August 14, 2024, you can submit a claim to receive compensation.

No Proof of Purchase Needed: Consumers can receive $1 per product, up to a maximum of $8.

With Proof of Purchase: There is no limit on how many items you can claim-just provide your receipts or other forms of proof to receive a higher payout.

Proof of purchase can include receipts, credit card statements, or online order confirmations.

How to Submit Your Claim:

Claim Form Deadline: February 19, 2025

Opt-Out Deadline: October 31, 2024

Final Approval Hearing: November 21, 2024

This settlement provides an opportunity for consumers to receive compensation without the need for extensive documentation. Make sure to submit your claim by the deadline to secure your payout.

