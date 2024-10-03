London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - As we step into the final quarter of the year and eagerly approach this year's long-awaited Resourcing Tomorrow Conference, the full shortlist of nominees for the most prestigious mining awards in Europe, the Outstanding Achievement Awards, has been announced.

These awards showcase the excellence inherent in the mining industry across its many different mediums: from trailblazers carving out new, untrodden paths to excellence in ESG, to groundbreaking discoveries - and the 2024 nominees have been no exception.

The awards ceremony will serve as the grand finale of Europe's most influential mining event, which will unite over 2,000 industry professionals in London from 3-5 December. The lavish gala dinner, held on Thursday 5 December at the stunning Guildhall, promises to be an evening of magical festivities and celebration.

Adding a further dimension of excitement and honour, all awards this year are sponsored - the sponsors themselves some of the best the mining industry has to offer.

At the close of another challenging yet triumphant year for the mining industry, these awards are the final opportunity in 2024 to celebrate victories across the board, as well as commemorate the individuals, companies and initiatives revolutionising the industry today to properly resource tomorrow.

Honouring sector-wide responsibility:

As the driving force behind the energy transition and pathway to Net Zero, the mining industry has excelled in overturning its own image to further this shared goal, and redefine mining as we know it. At the heart of Resourcing Tomorrow is truly about, this year's ESG Awards honour the significant progress the sector has made so far:

The shortlisters for the Best ESG Initiative by a Mining Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Onyen, and in no particular order:

IMPACT Silver - for its planned green-powered zinc mine in Mexico

- for its planned green-powered zinc mine in Mexico SilverCrest Metals - for its five-year ESG investment plan

- for its five-year ESG investment plan Teck Resources - for its progress towards being nature-positive by 2030

- for its progress towards being nature-positive by 2030 Taseko Mines - for its in-situ biological water treatment initiative

- for its in-situ biological water treatment initiative Vale - for its Waste to Value circular mining program

The shortlisters for the Best ESG Industry Initiative of the Year Award, sponsored by Barrick, and in no particular order:

Minverso - facilitating new generation collaboration within industry and academia

- facilitating new generation collaboration within industry and academia InvestBank - a committed global ESG leader and participant in the UN Global Compact

- a committed global ESG leader and participant in the UN Global Compact Carbonix - building long-range aerial systems that enable safe and sustainable practices

- building long-range aerial systems that enable safe and sustainable practices UNDO - advancing carbon dioxide removal (CDR) science and methodology

- advancing carbon dioxide removal (CDR) science and methodology The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) - promoting supply chain collaboration to enable responsible sourcing of minerals and mining

- promoting supply chain collaboration to enable responsible sourcing of minerals and mining Nisga'a Lisims Government - groundbreaking Nations Royalty partnership with Frank Giustra

- groundbreaking Nations Royalty partnership with Frank Giustra AECOM - work to transform tailings storage facilities in Brazil's mining industry

The home-runs:

Exploration and dealmaking are the beating heart of the mining industry, propelling the sector into new frontiers. These awards in Exploration and Dealmaking pay homage to the very essence of mining - the relentless pursuit of discovery and the art of forging game-changing partnerships.

The nominees for the Exploration Discovery of the Year Award, sponsored by TM Partners, and in no particular order:

Canada Nickel - 100%-owned Crawford in Ontario, Canada, is the world's largest nickel sulphide discovery since the early 1970s and is now the second-largest resource

- 100%-owned Crawford in Ontario, Canada, is the world's largest nickel sulphide discovery since the early 1970s and is now the second-largest resource Cornish Tin - Groundbreaking phase-two drilling continues to grow high-grade resource

- Groundbreaking phase-two drilling continues to grow high-grade resource Great Boulder Resources - New Side Well circa 670,000 oz high-grade gold find in the heart of an established gold district

- New Side Well circa 670,000 oz high-grade gold find in the heart of an established gold district Santana Minerals - Rise and Shine is the largest single gold discovery in New Zealand in 40 years

- Rise and Shine is the largest single gold discovery in New Zealand in 40 years Spartan Resources - Never in Western Australia is a US$2 billion-plus high-grade gold discovery next to mine and processing infrastructure

The shortlisters for the Mining Deal of the Year Award, sponsored by Pinsent Masons, and in no particular order:

BHP - for the acquisition of half of Filo Mining and its significant copper project in Chile

- for the acquisition of half of Filo Mining and its significant copper project in Chile Equinox Gold - for its US$995 million consolidation of the cornerstone Greenstone gold asset in Canada

- for its US$995 million consolidation of the cornerstone Greenstone gold asset in Canada Gold Fields - for the $2.16 billion acquisition of Osisko Mining and its Windfall gold project in Canada

- for the $2.16 billion acquisition of Osisko Mining and its Windfall gold project in Canada Hancock Prospecting/SQM - for the A$1.7b acquisition of Azure Minerals in Australia

- for the A$1.7b acquisition of Azure Minerals in Australia BHP Xplor and Kingsrose - for their exploration alliance in Norway and Finland

- for their exploration alliance in Norway and Finland AngloGold Ashanti - for its $2.5 billion deal to buy Centamin and Egypt's major gold mine

The individuals that inspire:

The mining sector, with its keen eye for talent and skillful nurturing of potential, serves as a breeding ground for extraordinary individuals at every echelon of the industry.

The Rising Star of the Year Award, sponsored by Eldorado Gold, spotlights talented up and coming professionals in the mining industry. In no particular order, the short listers are:

Amy Yiannitsarou-Margrett , Principal, Climate Strategy and Policy, Anglo American

, Principal, Climate Strategy and Policy, Anglo American Mandy Malebe , CEO, Lethabo Exploration

, CEO, Lethabo Exploration Fabiana Di Lorenzo , Senior Director, Impact and Innovation, Responsible Business Alliance

, Senior Director, Impact and Innovation, Responsible Business Alliance Thekla Mutero , Founding President, Emerging Mining Association of Namibia

, Founding President, Emerging Mining Association of Namibia Laura Tyler, CEO (interim), Adriatic Metals

CEO (interim), Adriatic Metals Sam Ash, CEO, Bunker Hill Mining

The CEO of the Year Award, sponsored by Stratum, celebrates the leaders of the mining industry, who have guided the sector through the unprecedented challenges of a rapidly evolving mining landscape - only to come out stronger on the other side.

In no particular order, this year's nominees are:

Ana Cabral Gardener , CEO, Sigma Lithium

, CEO, Sigma Lithium Mark Bristow , CEO, Barrick

, CEO, Barrick Bob Wilt , CEO, Ma'aden

, CEO, Ma'aden Marna Cloete , President, Ivanhoe Mines

, President, Ivanhoe Mines George Burns , CEO, Eldorado Gold

, CEO, Eldorado Gold Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck

And of course, the most exalted award of the evening, the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by SLR, has no shortlist and this year's Winner will be announced on the evening.

Join us on the 5th December at the Guildhall, London, to celebrate the best the mining industry has to offer.

