Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 27, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular dated August 16, 2024 and published in connection with the Meeting at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2437 and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholders voted in favour of reappointing Jones & O'Connell LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; setting the number of directors at four and they approved the Company's rolling 10% Stock Option Plan for a further three years.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the nominees to the board of directors (the "Board"). The returning members of the Board are Gregory Isenor, Paul Ténière, Norman Stacey, and Alvin Jackson. Mark McMurdie did not stand for re-election and as of September 27th has ceased to be a director of the Company. Mr. McMurdie will continue to act as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

The Company remains focused on delivering value to its shareholders and will continue to explore opportunities that support the Company's strategic initiatives. At present, KO Gold has four exploration permits in the Otago Gold District that are drill-ready.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under the ticker symbol "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold has nine 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 833 km2. The Company's Smylers Gold and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. KO Gold has spent over C$1.5M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past four years including reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling on its Smylers Gold EP.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

