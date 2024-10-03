Anzeige
WKN: 857675 | ISIN: US0758871091 | Ticker-Symbol: BOX
Tradegate
03.10.24
19:22 Uhr
216,40 Euro
-0,60
-0,28 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
injuryclaims.com: BD Reaches Multi-Year Settlement in Hernia Mesh Lawsuits

Settlement covers most hernia mesh cases without admission of wrongdoing, with payments spread over multiple years to protect BD's financial plans.

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a global leader in medical technology, announced today that it has reached a settlement to resolve the majority of ongoing lawsuits related to its hernia mesh products. The settlement addresses cases consolidated in both Rhode Island and Ohio courts.

The total payout under this agreement falls within BD's existing litigation reserves and will be distributed over several years, aligning with the company's long-term financial plans. BD has already factored this settlement into its financial projections, meaning there will be no surprise costs impacting the company's cash flow or future investments.

While the specific terms of the settlement remain confidential, BD emphasizes that this agreement does not include any admission of liability or wrongdoing. The company continues to stand behind the safety and quality of its hernia mesh products and remains committed to providing transparent information about both the risks and benefits of its medical devices.

BD believes that settling these cases is the most efficient way to resolve a significant portion of its legal proceedings, allowing the company to focus on its mission to advance healthcare. BD will continue to defend itself in any remaining cases that are not covered by this settlement.

For more information about hernia mesh litigation, visit https://injuryclaims.com/r/hernia-mesh-lawsuit.

CONTACT:
Gino Aielli
Typhon Interactive
Phone: (307) 213-4486
Email: info@typhoninteractive.com

SOURCE: injuryclaims.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
